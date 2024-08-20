Myanmar records 629 deaths, 266 injuries due to landslides since 2014

(MENAFN) According to a report released by state-run Myanmar and Television on Tuesday, Myanmar has experienced a devastating impact from landslides over the past decade. The report reveals that landslides have claimed the lives of 629 individuals and left 266 others injured during this period. The information, provided by Daw Lae Lae Aye, Director General of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, indicates that there have been a total of 476 landslide incidents across the country in the past ten years. These incidents have affected more than 6,400 people from over 1,250 households.



The landslides have also inflicted considerable damage to residential properties. Nearly 1,200 houses have been damaged due to these events, with more than 900 of them being completely destroyed. The report further details that the majority of landslide incidents have occurred in Kachin state, which has witnessed 128 such events. Chin state follows with 88 incidents, and Shan state has reported 67 incidents.



In response to the widespread damage and the needs of those affected, the Disaster Management Department has been actively involved in providing relief items and assistance to the victims. This support is crucial in helping the affected communities recover from the devastation and rebuild their lives following these frequent and severe landslides.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580319