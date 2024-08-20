Huawei ends regional finals of ‘Seeds for the Future 2024’ program in Uzbekistan

(MENAFN) Huawei, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, concluded the regional finals of the Seeds for the Future 2024 program with a grand awards ceremony in Tashkent. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of Team Future Gadget Lab from Kuwait and Team Beyond Limits from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who secured the first and second places, respectively, in the regional semifinal of the fourth annual Tech4Good competition. This year's competition recognized the teams for their innovative technological solutions designed to aid stroke patients with limited hand mobility.



The event was graced by notable attendees, including Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, and Nausheen Adnan, a Member of the Pakistani Parliament and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Educational Reforms. Their presence underscored the significance of the event and the ongoing collaboration between international technology leaders and regional policymakers.



Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, highlighted the special nature of the 2024 Seeds for the Future program. This year's edition marks the 10th anniversary of the program in Uzbekistan and the 25th anniversary of Huawei's operations in the country. Wang expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Digital Technologies for their support, emphasizing that the program plays a crucial role in fostering regional ICT talent and empowering youth to drive digital innovation and contribute to a sustainable future.



Rustam Karimjonov echoed this sentiment, noting Huawei's substantial contribution to Uzbekistan's digital transformation. He emphasized the importance of skill-based development and industry exposure for students, which helps drive innovation in the digital economy. Karimjonov praised Huawei for organizing such impactful competitions, which challenge students and provide valuable learning opportunities from industry leaders. He stressed that initiatives like Seeds for the Future are essential for equipping the youth with critical industry knowledge and strengthening the ICT talent ecosystem in the region.

