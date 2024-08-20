UNCEM reports 7 percent of Italian citizens reside in places lacking access to bank branches

(MENAFN) According to recent data from Italy's National Organization of Mountain Municipalities, Communities and Bodies (UNCEM), 7 percent of the Italian population resides in areas that lack access to bank branches. This issue highlights a significant geographical disparity in banking services across the country, with many individuals living in regions far from financial institutions.



The situation is particularly acute in the Piedmont region, which has the highest proportion of its residents living in municipalities without bank branches—13.8 percent. This lack of access to banking facilities in Piedmont underscores a broader challenge faced by various Italian regions, especially in less urbanized areas.



In the southern regions and on the islands, the problem is even more pronounced. Approximately 11 percent of the population in these areas does not have access to bank branches. Campania stands out as the region with the largest number of residents without bank accounts, totaling around 700,000 individuals. This statistic reflects a significant gap in financial inclusion, exacerbating economic disparities.



Despite an increase in cash withdrawals—reaching one billion euros per day—there is a troubling trend of bank branches closing, which adversely affects local unions and communities. UNCEM's data highlights the need for continued support for branch protection measures to address the growing issue of financial accessibility and ensure that banking services remain available to underserved populations.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580295