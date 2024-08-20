Eplus Acquires Bailiwick Services, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition strengthens ePlus Services portfolio across North America

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS

– news )

today announced that its subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has acquired Bailiwick Services, LLC (Bailiwick). Based near Minneapolis, Bailiwick is a highly-skilled provider of professional and managed services with nearly 30 years in the business. Bailiwick specializes in serving enterprise customers that operate large store, branch, and campus footprints predominantly in the retail, services, restaurant, and hospitality vertical markets.

As one of the largest providers of outsourced IT integration and deployment services across North America, Bailiwick's expertise helps organizations enhance operations and end-user experiences across their operations, including through edge computing, physical security, AV, logistics, and other transformative digital experiences.



"Continuing to develop and enhance our Services business is an important part of our growth strategy," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus inc. "This acquisition opens many doors for customers of both organizations, offering a full spectrum of technology solutions and services through one provider. Bailiwick will be a wonderful complement to our business and our Services portfolio and we welcome them to the team."

"As technology evolves and consumer-facing organizations embrace AI and other areas to enhance the experiences they can provide their customers, having a parent company like ePlus provides an incredible depth of resources that will benefit them," said Bob Marko, CEO and president of Bailiwick. "Our decades of experience now combined with the acquisition by ePlus means that our customers can access and enjoy the expanded capabilities, talent and skill sets that a global provider can offer."

The acquisition of Bailiwick closed on August 19, 2024. Bailiwick is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ePlus Technology, inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Bailiwick Services, LLC

Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the integration and implementation of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner to some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 29-year relationships with Fortune 500 clients are built on consistent care, quality, and urgency.

About ePlus

inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with

ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements."

Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors," and include but are not limited to our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.