Juganu Collaborates With City Of Peachtree Corners And Curiosity Lab To Deploy Smart Lighting Solutions

Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced a collaboration with Juganu, a leading provider of smart lighting whose groundbreaking and sustainable leverages lighting infrastructure to create a fully digitized and connected environment. Juganu's smart city lighting solutions will be deployed within the Curiosity Lab ecosystem and at City of Peachtree Corners Town Center. This marks Juganu's first full smart city lighting deployment in the United States.

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first“IoT Central Control Room” implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at

Juganu is a groundbreaking and sustainable platform that leverages lighting infrastructure to create a fully digitized and connected environment, offering distributed computer vision capabilities with a wide range of applications for Smart Cities and Smart Retail. By utilizing this infrastructure, we deliver 5G coverage, public Wi-Fi connectivity, an IoT framework, and AI-based applications, all integrated within a single lighting fixture. This innovative concept leads to significant cost savings in terms of CAPEX, OPEX, time, and resources by eliminating the need for additional infrastructure.

Juganu's lighting solution eliminates the need for multiple devices on one light pole, with multiple systems unified in a single fixture. Their smart city fixture includes energy-efficient and high-quality LED lighting, environmental sensors to monitor air quality, IoT framework for additional smart city applications and leverages a security camera that features AI and edge computing for enhanced capabilities. In addition, each light fixture includes a wireless access point to provide free public Wi-Fi.

"Juganu's smart lighting solution continues to add to our city's goals of improving safety and quality of life for our residents while providing the efficiency of multiple smart city solutions in one sleek unit," said Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. "This adds another element of security and safety to our Town Center with bright lighting and security cameras that can be accessed if an incident occurs. We are also excited to now be able to offer free public Wi-Fi across our Town Center to allow for greater connectivity for our residents. Juganu's solutions bring our city one step closer to being fully connected, and we are thrilled to be the company's first full deployment in the U.S."

There are currently 16 of Juganu's lighting units deployed across the Tot Lot Playground in Peachtree Corners' Town Center, four units deployed across the Dog Park and six units deployed at the Curiosity Lab Innovation Center. As the project expands, Juganu's lighting solutions will be deployed across the Town Center parking lots, storefronts, parking deck and the parking lot at Curiosity Lab's Innovation Center. The full deployment will include a total of 80 units deployed across the city.

"Peachtree Corners and Curiosity Lab was the perfect choice for Juganu to have our first full-scale deployment," said Shayne Rose, Juganu VP North America, Smart Cities. "Between their bustling Town Center and of course their real-world smart city testing environment at Curiosity Lab, these are two unique locations that allow us to showcase and demonstrate how our smart city lighting solution brings additional elements of connectivity, safety, environmental monitoring and more to our customers. Curiosity Lab has been extremely supportive throughout the process, including leading the efforts with Georgia Power, to ensure all communities across Georgia have access to our systems, even if they lease their lighting infrastructure. We are excited to see how our solution continues to improve residents' lives as the full project is deployed."

About Juganu

Our mission is to digitize public spaces. Juganu is a groundbreaking and sustainable platform that leverages lighting infrastructure to create a fully digitized and connected environment, offering distributed computer vision capabilities with a wide range of applications for Smart Cities and Smart Retail. By utilizing this infrastructure, we deliver 5G coverage, public Wi-Fi connectivity, an IoT framework, and AI-based applications, all integrated within a single lighting fixture. This innovative concept leads to significant cost savings in terms of CAPEX, OPEX, time, and resources by eliminating the need for additional infrastructure.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

