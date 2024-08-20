Oneplus Unveils The Oneplus Buds Pro 3, Delivers Innovative Flagship Audio Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 take fidelity and noise cancellation to the next level

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a leading brand, launched its best-ever

earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Following the critically acclaimed OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 provides class-leading noise cancellation, spatial audio, and utterly epic sound quality powered by Dynaudio, the innovative high-end loudspeaker from Denmark.

Stunning sound from dual drivers and dual DACs

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are designed to make every part of your track sound fantastic. They provide improved dual-driver technology and also two Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) – a first for the OnePlus Buds Pro series dual DACs work with the dual drivers to deliver powerful bass, crisp treble, and an expansive soundstage. Essentially, one DAC can focus on each earbud's woofer, and the other can focus on its tweeter, resulting in brilliant audio at both ends of the frequency spectrum with no crosstalk or interference. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are master-tuned by Dynaudio, ensuring incredible sound.

The buds utilize the same dual driver technology found in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and improve every aspect of it. The 11mm woofer in Buds Pro 3 now features two magnets to increase the power it can generate, and a new ceramic-metal composite diaphragm. Meanwhile, the 6mm tweeter also features an improved diaphragm and a small but mighty 35-micrometer flat voice coil, ensuring even the tiniest high frequency details are audible.

Adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also features our best-ever noise cancellation technology, up to 50dB of Adaptive Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Noise Cancellation is a step up from Active Noise Cancellation and can provide a range of extra benefits. These include providing the flexibility to adjust the level of ANC on the fly, so if your environment changes then your ANC level will automatically adjust. For instance, if you move to a noisy street, your ANC level will dynamically increase, up to a maximum of 50dB. This can also provide better sound and comfort as your ANC level isn't set too high when it's not needed.

Adaptive Noise Cancellation can also improve battery efficiency. It's common for people to set a high ANC level and forget to lower it or turn it off when not needed. This uses more battery; by comparison, letting the buds auto adjust based on the environment has the potential to save battery. That said, even when you do run out of battery, a ten-minute charge results in 5 hours of battery life. When fully charged, the buds and case offer 43 hours of listening time.

Brilliant all-round experience

On top of a fast charging and long lasting battery, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes with a newly redesigned charging case and two-tone finish. The case is ergonomic and boasts a premium vegan leather aesthetic. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in two colors, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance. OnePlus' latest flagship earbuds use the same controls as the OnePlus Buds 3, allowing you to slide up and down to change the volume directly on each bud. You can also pinch to control your music, and pinch and hold to quickly switch between noise canceling and transparency modes.

To further benefit users, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features Google Spatial Audio, making them compatible with a wide range of audio devices and ensuring users can experience the immersive benefits of spatial audio from more than just your phone. And thanks to the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair, it'll be super easy to connect to a range of devices too.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available on OnePlus in both the US and Canada for $179.99 USD/CAD $269.99. Amazon availability in the US will follow in late September/Early October. From August 20 to September 20, 2024, OnePlus will offer a temporary $30 USD /CAD $40 MSRP price drop, and students can also get an extra 15% off.

