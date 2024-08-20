Wavelynx Accelerate Program Paves The Way For Rapid Adoption And Modernization Of Access Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative business model provides a cost-effective path to secure wallet credentialing solutions

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavelynx Technologies , a trailblazer in advanced, secure, and versatile reader and credential solutions, today announced the launch of a new offering: Accelerate by Wavelynx . This innovative program addresses longstanding challenges transitioning to modern access control systems, offering a straightforward, cost-effective path to enhanced security.

The introduction of the Accelerate program demonstrates the company's commitment to moving the access control industry to a more secure future. As part of this effort and continued investment, the company has experienced significant business momentum in the past year, introducing several new solutions to the market, doubling its headcount and partner ecosystem, and receiving industry accolades, reinforcing its position as an access control innovator and leader.

"As a leader in interoperable and open source access control solutions, we are committed to modernizing the industry to create a more secure future," said Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx. "We are challenging the industry's status quo by investing in our partners. Our vision is an ecosystem where secure credentials seamlessly integrate with various access points-be it a reader, a third-party lock, an elevator access reader, or even a logical access device."

Accelerate: A Game-Changing Program for Access Control

The Accelerate program introduces a revolutionary approach to modernizing access control:



Upgrade to Modern Credentials for Less: Wavelynx offers free readers to customers who commit to 20 wallet credentials per reader, significantly reducing the cost barrier for businesses seeking to upgrade their systems.

Substantial Cost Savings: Customers can expect to save approximately 50% in the first year alone, with ongoing financial benefits over the next five to seven years. Enhanced Security: The program addresses the security gap in current credentialing methods, providing a straightforward path to transition to a modern, secure wallet credential system.

The Accelerate program reflects Wavelynx's role as the enabler of an interoperable ecosystem that enhances security across the industry. As the industry shifts towards mobile solutions, wallet credentials are transforming how users think about access control, providing enhanced security and efficiency. The Wavelynx Wallet Solution establishes a secure, convenient, and scalable ecosystem, providing a user experience that mirrors everyday life.

This initiative follows Wavelynx's recent strategic partnership with SwiftConnect, resulting in the Security Industry Association's "New Product Showcase Award" for 2024 . The partnership and industry accolades demonstrate Wavelynx's commitment to developing solutions designed with the future in mind alongside great partners.

Wavelynx and its partners will showcase many of its solutions at GSX in Orlando, FL, on September 23-25. To learn more about the company's presence at the show and book a meeting, please visit:

About Wavelynx:

Wavelynx is a leading provider of secure access control solutions that enhance safety, elevate customer experience, and instill confidence.

Our cutting-edge platform offers access without limits through interoperable experiences for facilities prioritizing security, privacy, and convenience. With a commitment to driving the future of access control, Wavelynx empowers organizations to protect their assets and ensure compliance while enhancing user experiences through advanced wallet credential solutions, reader technology of the highest quality and security, and LEAF physical credentials. Trusted by financial institutions, small to large corporations, and universities worldwide, Wavelynx is at the forefront of the digital transformation in access control. Learn more at

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Wavelynx