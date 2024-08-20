Youmail Protective Services Announces Partnership With Bandwidth To Fight Robocalling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Cloud Communications Provider Adopts Watch 2.0 to Improve Prevention of Illegal Robocalling Campaigns

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

YouMail Protective Services

team today announced a partnership with , a leading global enterprise cloud communications company. The partnership is initially focused on helping Bandwidth strengthen the fight against unwanted robocalls using the Watch 2.0 service from YouMail Protective Services.

Watch 2.0 is the leader for meeting the FCC's emerging requirements for providers to prevent harm to consumers through robocalling.

Watch 2.0 helps communications providers meet their requirements to better screen and block any illegal or unlawful traffic traversing their networks. This service helps carriers find any customer accounts that can cause consumer harm in near real-time. It does so by providing active calling evidence from calls made to the YouMail Sensor Network, which combines the sizeable YouMail consumer user base with more than 20 million active honeypot numbers. Watch's content-based analytics provides definitive evidence of problematic calling traffic, without relying on less accurate techniques such as heuristics around calling patterns like short-duration call traffic.



Bandwidth is initially focused on using Watch 2.0 to find and address problematic traffic that attempts to circumvent Bandwidth's Stir/Shaken compliance. This effort enables the company to quickly shut down any sources of problematic call traffic. Watch 2.0 provides data and insights to help ensure compliance of calls on the network. Finally, Watch 2.0 can be set up live in short order, with minimal effort on the part of the service provider, and no integration requirements.



"YouMail Protective Services Watch 2.0 service is part of our ongoing, relentless fight against the scourge of robocalling," said Seth Ray, Bandwidth's Vice President of Business Operations. "This enables us to root out callers that are problematic and meet our obligations for the FCC's robocall mitigation requirements."

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail

protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls.

YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services

through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across well over 10 million registered users, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks.

This sensor network is also used to provide the

YouMail Robocall Index TM, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.



