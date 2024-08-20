Arcoro Strengthens Executive Team With The Addition Of Megan Stillerman As Chief Customer Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stillerman brings deep experience and passion to improving the customer experience

Arcoro , a leading HR software company for the and field services industries, announced today that Megan Stillerman has been appointed as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The appointment marks a first for Arcoro, reinforcing the company's commitment to improving all aspects of a customer's relationship, from prospect through implementation and deployment, maximizing customer value.

Stillerman brings more than 15 years of customer success experience to Arcoro, including various C-Suite roles. She has a proven track record for driving business growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. Before joining Arcoro, Stillerman served as the Customer Officer for Miva, a global leader in e-commerce selling solutions, where she contributed to a 100% net revenue retention (NRR) on target accounts and 97% portfolio-wide NRR while increasing Customer Satisfaction Scores (CSAT).

"Megan's exceptional leadership and expertise make her a key addition to our already strong team, and we're excited to see how she'll increase the value our customers receive," said Bill Hewitt, Arcoro's Chief Executive Officer. "At the core of our mission is a commitment to deeply understanding our customers and their challenges so they can drive meaningful change in their companies. With Megan leading the charge, our customers can rest assured they'll get the maximum value from their use of Arcoro's solutions."

As CCO, Stillerman will oversee the entire customer experience lifecycle, from initial acquisition through long-term retention and growth. She will be responsible for driving customer-centric strategies, ensuring that Arcoro's products and services meet the evolving needs of HR professionals and organizations.

"I've dedicated my career to empowering companies to achieve their best, and I'm excited to be part of a team that shares my passion for putting people first," said Stillerman. "I'm looking forward to helping Arcoro build on its already impressive products and services, delivering solutions and experiences that feel uniquely tailored to each of our customers."

Stillerman is a Bucknell University graduate and a board member for Outdoor Outreach, a nonprofit devoted to connecting San Diego's underserved youth to the outdoors. Connect with her on LinkedIn .

About Arcoro

A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions for construction and field-based industries. The company's leading product suite and software platform offers end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, customers select the modules that meet their needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, time and attendance tracking and more. Learn more at arcoro .

