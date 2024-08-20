Honda Aircraft Company Revises Hondajet Maintenance Schedule, Enhances Operational Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO,

N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company implemented a series of updates to its HA-420 HondaJet Maintenance Program designed to enhance HondaJet operational efficiency and increase dispatch availability. These program updates are the result of aircraft testing and time studies undertaken by Honda Aircraft Company, and informed by feedback from HondaJet owners and operators, as part of Honda Aircraft Company's ongoing commitment to the continuous improvement of the HondaJet ownership experience.

HondaJet Aircraft in the Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Center

These Maintenance Program improvements, collectively known as Revision J of the Airworthiness Limitation and Inspection Manual (ALIM), promise to decrease maintenance downtime for HondaJet aircraft. Revision J achieves this milestone by reducing necessary maintenance manhours at the 600-hour maintenance interval, a key maintenance milestone for many HondaJet owners.

Revision J went into effect July 31, 2024, and is expected to make operation of the HondaJet even more efficient than ever before. As a result of three years of testing, the Honda Aircraft Company engineering team, with the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration, has optimized the 600-hour maintenance interval task list in such a way as to reduce the planned maintenance workload. This reduction in maintenance time for aircraft is designed to increase the uptime of HondaJet aircraft in operation.

Fleet operators of the HondaJet platform also stand to reap the benefits of this revision, as the increased aircraft uptime is aimed at further improving aircraft dispatch availability, increasing flexibility fleetwide to respond to customer demand in a timely manner.

"The release of Revision J of the Airworthiness Limitation and Inspection Manual (ALIM) reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience for HondaJet owners and operators," said Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director Luis Jimenez. "Our dedicated team continues to develop improvements that enhance the maintainability, reliability, and capabilities of the HondaJet."

With the global HondaJet fleet continuing to grow, recently surpassing over 250 units, which have collectively flown over 230,000 hours, Honda Aircraft Company remains committed to improving customer satisfaction. Honda Aircraft Company will coordinate with all authorized service centers to utilize the new maintenance work hour figures outlined by Revision J of the ALIM.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service and manufacturing of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of the longstanding dreams of Honda to advance human mobility skyward.

