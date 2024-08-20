MENAFN - PR Newswire) Integrity's world-class technology, resources and empowers Comprehensive Benefits to deliver innovative solutions to agents and holistic life, and wealth protection to seniors

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with

Comprehensive Benefits , an independent marketing organization based in St. Louis, Missouri, and led by Michael Graham and Mark Minton. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Comprehensive Benefits Partners with Integrity to Support Seniors with Expansive Healthcare and Financial Guidance

Continue Reading

Comprehensive Benefits has spent more than a decade helping insurance professionals compassionately meet the needs of the senior population. The agency offers life, health and final expense products and has grown substantially by effectively preparing agents to have the knowledge, products and resources to capably serve their communities. A deep commitment to community engagement has been an essential part of Comprehensive Benefits since its inception. The company regularly dedicates time to support local nonprofits assisting seniors, veterans and those experiencing homelessness, and company team members serve on the boards of organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Love in Action and Free Food Fridays.

"Mike Graham and Mark Minton truly understand that service and the insurance business go hand in hand," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their steadfast dedication to establishing and nurturing community connections is evident in their support of local initiatives, where they create a positive impact that extends well beyond their business. As part of the Integrity family, Comprehensive Benefits is now part of a larger community of caring professionals dedicated to helping agents and advisors build lasting, service-centered success. Organizations like Comprehensive Benefits can reach their full potential even faster by using Integrity's Suite of Solutions to optimize the insurance and financial planning experience for their agents and the consumers they serve. I can't wait to be part of the remarkable future ahead for Mike, Mark and their entire team."



"Our mission is to help all of our agents achieve their goals and impact as many lives as possible. Integrity is very much aligned with both our vision and the way we run our business," said Michael Graham, President of Comprehensive Benefits. "We're constantly impressed by Integrity's level of innovation. Integrity anticipates the needs of our agents and then develops technology that not only meets those needs, but surpasses them. Integrity solutions, particularly LeadCENTER and MedicareCENTER, build off each other to streamline an agent's workflow and humanize the insurance process as a whole. Just like Comprehensive Benefits, Integrity is also very community-minded - we're thrilled to be aligned with the company that is building up the industry, as well as the communities where its agents and employees live and serve. Integrity will be instrumental in our future growth, and we feel empowered knowing they are beside us every step of the way."

"At Comprehensive Benefits, we have invested in a culture of service and support that helps our agents feel confident in providing guidance and helping consumers makes sound healthcare and financial planning decisions," explained Mark Minton, Principal at Comprehensive Benefits. "We want to do right by everyone who works with us and offer them the strongest opportunities for growth - and that's a commitment Integrity shares. Integrity's comprehensive technology suite supports our agents across the board, from lead accumulation through ongoing relationship management. This creates a pathway to success for new agents, which helps us attract new talent. It also offers seasoned agents an opportunity to scale their businesses in new directions. With Integrity's resources and support, I am more optimistic than ever about our future success."

Agents and advisors who manage their business using Integrity's proprietary technology are empowered with world-class resources that meet the full range of clients' life, health and wealth needs. Solutions such as MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER offer streamlined enrollment and quoting capabilities integrated with Ask IntegrityTM , an AI-powered and voice-activated relationship management technology.

LeadCENTER accelerates agents' ability to connect with consumers by providing instantaneous, actionable leads segmented by demographic. All partners can further benefit from leveraging Integrity's strategic leadership guidance, ongoing innovation and insightful data and analytics.

Graham and Minton join the elite ranks of Integrity's partner companies - a network of esteemed peers who have united to develop transformative solutions that improve and protect the life, health and wealth of American consumers. These visionaries bring experience from many of the industry's leading financial service and insurance companies, and work collaboratively to create more holistic insurance and financial services experiences. Their solutions make it simpler for families to plan for the good days ahead and make the most of what life brings.

For more information about Comprehensive Benefits and its partnership with Integrity, view a video at .

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit .

About Comprehensive Benefits

Comprehensive Benefits is a leading health insurance agency headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and specializing in Medicare Advantage, ancillary products, supplemental insurance plans, final expense and cancer plans. The agency was established in 2014 with a mission to provide robust support to independent agents, help them navigate the complexities of the insurance industry and grow their businesses. Today, the agency's team of dedicated agents operates in dozens of states serving thousands of clients. Comprehensive Benefits works to ensure that clients receive the highest level of service from experienced professionals. The agency is committed to delivering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC