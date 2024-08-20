Introducing Follett Software: A New Name For Leading K-12 Technology Solutions Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Follett School Solutions Renames with a Mission to Empower Educators Through Integrated, World-Class Solutions and Services

MCHENRY, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett School Solutions, a leading provider of K-12 software and services, has announced an updated company name: Follett Software .



Follett Software is on a mission to simplify how educators work. This name better reflects the company's focus on delivering powerful, intuitive tools to educators worldwide.

"We are committed to building software that responds to the challenges that educators face every day. Follett Software reflects our mission to help educators in every role scale their time, access more information easily, and enable them to focus more on helping students succeed," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett Software. "When we deliver integrated solutions that provide easy, intuitive experiences, we make educators' lives easier."

The Follett Destiny® Educator Platform by Follett Software is an integrated suite of mission-critical tools used by two-thirds of all schools in North America. With over 4 million daily log-ins, the platform helps educators reduce costs, gain insights, and connect with students through world-class products like Destiny Library Manager, Destiny Resource Manager, and Aspen Student Information System. The addition of MasterLibrary Facility Management Suite, Accessit Library, and newly released tools like Destiny District Classroom Library Manager and Destiny Fundraising Manager further solidify their position as a leading innovator in edtech.

"Our customers want powerful software with user-friendly interfaces and straightforward navigation, and they view us as a trusted and innovative partner," Porter said. "They have experienced our commitment to the things that matter to them: reliability, ease of use, data privacy and security, world-class support, innovation, and integration with existing infrastructure."

Working with Customers to Build New Capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Help Desk

Follett Software continues to innovate, responding to the needs of educators with new features designed to enhance its platform. Early 2025 will see the release of the company's AI capabilities and the Destiny Help Desk system, both developed with direct customer feedback and currently in early adoption. The upcoming AI-powered Destiny Educator Platform will simplify data access and reporting, delivering significant time savings and increased productivity. Meanwhile, the Destiny Help Desk solution will streamline resource management by integrating help ticketing directly into Destiny Resource Manager, improving efficiency and extending the life cycle of devices. These innovations demonstrate their commitment to providing secure, intuitive solutions that meet the evolving challenges of today's educators.

Follett Software Enhances Inventory Services and Professional Training to Optimize Resources and Boost Educator Success

Follett Software has also enhanced its Inventory Services and professional training opportunities, designed to help districts optimize resources without the need for additional staff. These services streamline operations by managing tasks such as barcoding, weeding, resource distribution, and collection, allowing educators to focus on student success. The training programs, led by former educators, offer practical, real-world skills through live, on-demand, and on-site workshops. By partnering with key personnel, these tailored sessions help districts maximize the impact of their tools and better prepare educators to meet the evolving challenges of education.

Follett Content Solutions remains the largest provider of educational materials to PreK-12 libraries, classrooms, and learning centers across the United States, and a key supplier to educational institutions worldwide. To explore their extensive offerings, visit them at follettcontent.

About Follett Software |

follettsoftware

Follett Software delivers simple technology to empower educators, streamlining educational processes with intuitive, personalized solutions. Its award-winning K-12 education software, recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, enhances educator work experiences by providing actionable insights for swift, informed decisions. Committed to the future of learning, Follett Software ensures unified and integrated experiences that simplify how educators work and maximize their impact on student success. The company's dedication to personalized customer attention reflects its ongoing commitment to educators and students alike.

