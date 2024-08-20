Nashville Star Scotty Hasting Accepts Grand Marshal Nomination For National Veterans Parade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., and WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On Sunday, July 28th, rising country star and Purple Heart Recipient Scotty Hasting made his Grand Ole Opry debut as the Opry celebrated 30 years of Forrest Gump. Adding to the grandeur of the weekend, Hasting formally accepted the Invitation to serve as the Grand Marshall for the Second Annual Veterans Parade in Washington D.C. on Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

In a genuinely full circle moment 13 years in the making, a simple question during an unexpected phone call from Gary

Sinese changed the trajectory for Scotty Hasting and his dream to perform on the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Scotty and his Band were greeted with standing ovations before and during his performance, and created one of the most memorable moments in the long history of the Opry with his heartfelt thanks to the crowd.

As announced on July 8th, the National Veterans Parade Foundation honors those men and women who fought for our freedom, and the Second Annual National Veterans Parade takes place on Constitution Avenue on Sunday, November 10th 2024. In addition to being Grand Marshall of the Parade, Scotty and His Band will perform a number of his songs, including his poignant hit song, I'm America during the Opening Parade Ceremonies at the foot of the National Archives starting at 11:00 AM.

Scotty and his Band invite the Public to join us as we honor our Constitution and the Sacred Oath taken by him and all who have served with musical tributes celebrities and our Grand Marshal.

This long overdue National Parade for our Veterans our second year, and the National Veterans Parade Foundation is honored to produce the Event and provide assistance to Veterans Charitable organizations. This year's Parade will feature Armed Forces, University, and Highs School Bands, Floats, Historic Military units Veteran Service Organizations, Pageant Winners, Veterans Motorcycle Units, and more including a Jeep Parade hosting Wounded Warrior Alumni riding along.

The National Veterans Parade Foundation, a non partisan, charitable non profit continues to welcome Veteran Groups and service organizations, ROTC, and Bands to apply to march in the Parade.





