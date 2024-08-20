(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tornator Oyj
Half-year report – stock exchange release, 20 August 2024 at 4.00 pm
Tornator's strong performance remains steady – forest acquisitions of almost 15,000 hectares improved the company's growth prospects
SUMMARY 1 JAN – 30 JUNE 2024 (1 JAN – 30 JUNE 2023)
turnover increased by 1.0% to €85.1 million (84.2). The volume of wood deliveries was slightly lower than in the comparison period, but the high demand for wood pushed up unit prices. The operating profit was at the same level as in the comparison period, €60.0 million (60.8). The operating profit as reported in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was €60.8 million (131.0). Tornator continued to purchase forestland in Finland. Nearly 15,000 hectares of new forestland was acquired, with a total investment of almost €50 million. The company restored 115 hectares of peatland and burned 41 hectares of forest as part of its 10-year Biodiversity Program. IFRS profit at fair value for the reporting period was €40.1 million (100.0). The change in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) before taxes. The change in the fair value of biological assets was -€0.5 million before taxes (+63.4). Comparable return on equity was 3.5% (4.2) and 3.7% (10.1) at fair value. The equity ratio was 60.1% (59.5).
Key figures (consolidated)
|
| H1/2024
| H1/2023
| Change, %
| Net sales, € million
| 85.1
| 84.2
| 1 %
| Operating profit (IFRS), € million
| 60.8
| 131.0
| -54 %
| Operating profit, %
| 71.5
| 155.5
| -54 %
| Profit for the period (IFRS), € million
| 40.1
| 100.0
| -60 %
| Return on equity, %
| 3.7
| 10.1
| -64 %
| Return on capital employed, %
| 4.2
| 9.3
| -55 %
| Equity ratio, %
| 60.1
| 59.5
| 1 %
| Average number of personnel
| 187
| 188
| -1 %
| The key figures are calculated according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Comparable key figures
|
| H1/2024
| H1/2023
| Change, %
| Net sales, € million
| 85.1
| 84.2
| 1 %
| Operative operating profit, € million
| 60.0
| 60.8
| -1 %
| Operative operating profit, %
| 70.5
| 72.2
| -2 %
| Comparable net profit, € million
| 38.3
| 41.3
| -7 %
| Comparable return on equity, %
| 3.5
| 4.2
| -16 %
| Comparable return on capital employed, %
| 4.2
| 4.4
| -5 %
In addition to official key figures calculated in accordance with the IFRS, Tornator Group uses key figures that are calculated without changes in fair value. The figures are comparable between years and therefore better describe the success of the company's operations. The figures are calculated as follows (€ million):
| Operating profit, IFRS
| 60.8
| - Change in fair value of biological assets
| +0.5
| - Change in fair value of provisions and and receivables
from additional wind power sales prices
| -1.3
| = Operative operating profit, comparable
| 60.0
|
|
| Profit for the period, IFRS
| 40.1
| - Change in fair value of biological assets
| +0.5
| - Change in fair value of provisions and long-term receivables
| -1.3
| - Change in fair value of financial instruments
| -1.1
| - Share of taxes of above mentioned items
| +0.1
| = Comparable net profit
| 38.3
CEO Henrik Nieminen:
Steady returns sustainably
For Tornator's owners, steadiness is a virtue to strive for. Compared to many cyclical industries, forestry provides owners with reasonable and steady long-term returns with moderate risk. In addition to annual yields, sustainable forestry involves preserving the value of assets and ensuring that forests are passed on to future generations in healthy condition and able to grow. Tornator has been meeting the expectations of its owners since its beginning over two decades ago, and the first half of 2024 was no exception. The company's committed personnel implemented its strategy of sustainability, partnership and growth with professionalism and determination. The collaboration with our key client Stora Enso was seamless, and significant progress was made in improving operational predictability, which is important to both parties. The timber delivery progressed as planned, and thanks to joint process development, the silviculture services business reached a growth milestone, with turnover increasing by more than 50 per cent. Thanks to the efficiency of operations, there were no material changes in the company's costs, while the interest expenses reflected the rise in market interest rates. As an important part of our growth strategy, we succeeded in acquiring almost 15,000 hectares of new forestland in Finland. Under Tornator's ownership, these forests will qualify for double certification and the objectives of our Biodiversity Program and Climate Program. Also noteworthy is the employment effect of the purchased forestland in dispersed areas and the inflow of corporation taxes to Finland.
Tornator supports biodiversity
The outlook for timber demand is good. There are many uses for renewable, sustainably produced raw material, and the demand for wood products is being driven by several megatrends. The use of forests is also being widely discussed. In Finland, the European Union's recent Nature Restoration Regulation was a hot topic in various media. Tornator's position is clear: we support the EU's objectives to restore nature and safeguard biodiversity. Environmental and sustainability principles are not in conflict with each other, and different uses of forests can be reconciled in the commercial forests we manage. Tornator's own Biodiversity Program for the 2021–2030 period includes many impactful restoration objectives, such as restoring marshland and habitats. The degree of achievement of these objectives will be measured and progress will be reported regularly. For example, the three-year project set up to protect running waters by Tornator, WWF and Stora Enso was again fruitful in various ways, in stream restoration, for example.
Supply chain development: a major priority
In terms of social responsibility, it is essential to take care of working conditions throughout the value chain. In the big picture, we identify challenges in the use of foreign labour, especially in the case of less experienced contractors and subcontractors. This is why increasing the ethical sustainability of the contracting chain is one of our key priorities. We train and help contractors to meet their employer obligations, and have, for example, developed multilingual silviculture and occupational-safety manuals and online courses for foreign workers. As a client, we closely monitor the supply chain and tackle any problems that we become aware of. We value the work of the Regional State Administrative Agency in promoting legal protection, fundamental rights and fair and safe working environments. Without foreign labour, the forestry sector will not survive. Combating climate change requires healthy, well-managed forests, and Finnish resources are no longer sufficient to cope with this huge workload. Operators in many other sectors have reached the same conclusion. However, the client must take overall responsibility for ethical treatment of workers, regardless of whether they are Finnish or foreign.
Renewable energy and digital development
During the first half of the year, Tornator once again signed several land lease agreements with energy operators for the development of wind and solar power. As a major landowner, Tornator is well placed to diversify its revenue streams while contributing to the green transition. Digital development has made Tornator's silviculture operations more efficient and improved risk management. The company has created a number of applications for large-scale forest ownership, both in-house and with consultancy partners. These include applications for road management, remote sensing of the need for tending of seedling stands, and biodiversity monitoring. Training in the use of AI is provided extensively to all personnel.
Good relations with financial markets
To finance growth, Tornator has established and maintained good and diversified relationships with financiers. At the Capital Markets Day events and one-to-one meetings, Tornator has ensured that up-to-date information and views are communicated both to credit banks and debt capital investors. To reduce the market risk related to the timing of maturities, the company prepares for significant refinancing of loans well in advance. Thanks to interest rate hedges, changes in market interest rates do not fully affect the company's financing cost.
Investing in personnel
Thanks to its profitable growth in recent years, Tornator has been able to recruit many new forestry professionals for various positions. Along with the forestland itself, skilled personnel are the company's most valuable asset, of which we want to take the best possible care. One important part of our growth strategy is personal growth, and projects related to improving well-being at work aim to continuously enhance the motivation, competence and job satisfaction of our personnel. In addition to the previous economic and environmental criteria, the long-term monetary incentive scheme was complemented by a social responsibility criterion, measured by the personnel's satisfaction with the company (employer net promoter score, eNPS).
Good outlook for the rest of the year
Tornator's prospects for the remainder of 2024 look promising. Demand and prices for timber will remain good, and the company has secured cash flows through a long-term binding timber sales agreement. All of Tornator's personnel have shown that they are motivated and capable of managing the company's forests responsibly and with the highest degree of professionalism. Tornator is entering the final stretch of the current strategy period on a firm footing, and the success of the new strategy period will be ensured by involving all the personnel in its preparation. Tornator's vision is challenging but rewarding: we want to be the forerunner in responsible use of forests.
Effects of the war in Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequent general economic instability did not have any major negative impact on Tornator's performance, balance sheet or cash flows. Tornator's turnover and operating profit were historically high during the reporting period. Cash flow from operating activities was also good. The company has not experienced an increase in credit losses or financial risks, nor a decrease in the value of its assets. The contractors used by Tornator have found replacement labour for the Ukrainian seasonal workers, so the forest management operations have not been jeopardised. We have facilitated aid deliveries to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion through our Romanian subsidiary, and we will continue this support for as long as necessary.
Notable events during the reporting period
Timber deliveries were well realised at approximately 1.5 million cubic metres (1.7) and €76.7 million (79.0). The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the decrease in imported wood on the market have increased the demand and price of renewable wood raw material. Thanks to excellent customer collaboration, the timber harvesting went smoothly, and the silviculture services business took a leap forward.
The turnover of silviculture services increased to €6.6 million (4.2). In total, the group recorded €1.9 million (1.0) in real estate turnover. Other income totalled €2.9 million (2.1).
The impact on profit of the changes in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) from the beginning of the year. At the end of June, the fair value of interest rate derivatives was positive by €36.6 million (31 December 2023: +35.5). The fair value of forests at the end of June was €3,490.7 million (31 December 2023: 3,455.5)
Business environment
At the beginning of the year, a global increase in demand for timber products pushed up the prices of both sawn timber and pulp. Approximately 29.4 million cubic metres of industrial wood was felled in Finland during the period between January and June. The felling volume was slightly less than in the corresponding period in 2023 (30.3 million m3).
The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the absence of imported wood from Russia in the market have led to a positive development in timber prices. Market prices for timber have risen to record highs since the beginning of the year. The average price of sawlogs in the period between January and June has been on average 5% higher than in the previous year, and the price of pulpwood log has been around 15% higher than in the previous year.
Demand for leisure building plots was modest. For forestland, supply continued to be lower than demand, although price increases were more moderate than in recent years.
In Estonia, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. Prices in the forestland market remained high.
In Romania, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. The forestland markets were quiet.
Finance
The group's financial position remained good, and cash flow from operations before financial items was €34.8 million (47.5).
The group's net financing expenses during the period between January and June were -€11.9 (-8.5) million. Tornator's interest-bearing liabilities amounted to €954.9 million (31 December 2023: 947.7), of which long-term liabilities amounted to €649.4 million (31 December 2023: 849.0) and current liabilities to €305.5 million (31 December 2023: 98.8).
In the period under review, the net cash flow impact of the company's investments was -€21.3 million (-50.7). Cash flow from financing activities was -€28.2 million (+19.3). Liquid financial assets and cash and cash equivalents on 30 June 2024 amounted to €7.4 million (31 December 2023: 40.5). The company's bank account has an overdraft limit of €10 million, and the company also has a committed revolving credit facility of €200 million, available for withdrawal in full on the date of reporting. On the date of reporting, €107 million of Tornator's €300-million commercial paper programme is in use.
Estimate of future development
Tornator estimates that its cash flow and debt service capacity will remain stable and solid for the rest of the year. The company will update its long-term sustainable planned cut in the autumn, and the annual fair value update of its forests will be carried out in the final quarter.
The forest industry is expected to continue its positive performance, and the demand for timber is expected to remain good. Market prices for timber are expected to remain at the current level, at least for the short term. In the forestland market, prices are likely to remain at the level of the early part of the year. Silviculture will be continued according to the normal annual cycle, and development projects for the digital roadmap will be carried out as planned.
Decisions of the Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of Tornator Oyj, held on 8 March 2024, decided to distribute a dividend of no more than €7.0 per share, totalling €35 million, as proposed by the Board of Directors. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an additional dividend of the same amount during the remainder of 2024. No decision on the distribution of the additional dividend has been taken by the date of reporting. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial period 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers was elected as the auditor. The Annual General Meeting elected the following members and deputy members to the new Board of Directors:
| Ordinary member
| Deputy member
| Hanna Kaskela
| Sampsa Ratia
| Tuomas Virtala
| Erkko Ryynänen
| Seppo Toikka
| Jari Suvanto
| Esko Torsti
| Ilja Ripatti
Organisation of the Board of Directors
On 8 March 2024, the new board elected Esko Torsti as the chairperson and Hanna Kaskela as the deputy chairperson. Tuomas Virtala was elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee in addition to the aforementioned two persons. The committee reports to the board. Hanna Kaskela was elected as the chairperson of the Oversight Committee, while Esko Torsti and Tuomas Virtala were elected as members and Seppo Toikka as a deputy member.
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available in full on the company's website at .
Notable events after the end of the reporting period
No notable events took place after the end of the reporting period.
Major shareholders, 30 June 2024
| Shareholder
| %
| Stora Enso Oyj
| 41,00 %
| Keskinäinen eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen
| 23,13 %
| Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma
| 15,33 %
| OP Henkivakuutus Oy
| 6,25 %
| OP-Metsänomistaja -erikoissijoitusrahasto
| 5,00 %
| OP-Eläkesäätiö
| 2,08 %
| Pensionsförsäkringsaktiebolaget Veritas
| 2,50 %
| Finnairin Eläkesäätiö
| 2,18 %
| Pohjola Vakuutus Oy
| 1,04 %
| Riffu Oy
| 0,75 %
| Danilostock Oy
| 0,75 %
| Total
| 100,00 %
For further information, please contact:
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henrik Nieminen, tel. +358 40 869 7613
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975
Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group's turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests.
Tables – Condensed half-year financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
| EUR thousand
| 30 June 2024
| 30 June 2023
| 31 Dec 2023
|
| (unaudited)
| (unaudited)
| (audited)
| Net sales
| 85,056
| 84,204
| 194,895
| Other operating income
| 3,269
| 4,391
| 4,895
|
|
|
|
| Change in fair value of biological assets and harvesting
| -498
| 63,420
| 295,747
| Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
| -459
| -254
| -544
| Materials and services
| -14,513
| -12,437
| -35,357
| Personnel expenses
| -5,692
| -5,584
| -11,036
| Depreciation and amortisation
| -1,674
| -1,653
| 8,447
| Reversal of impairment
|
| 3,400
|
| Other operating expenses
| -4,684
| -4,528
| -14,160
| Operating profit
| 60,805
| 130,959
| 442,888
|
|
|
|
| Financial income
| 4,994
| 982
| 6,392
| Financial expenses
| -18,039
| -12,088
| -30,039
| Change in fair value of financial instruments
| 1,111
| 2,636
| -5,534
| Net financial items
| -11,934
| -8,470
| -29,181
|
|
|
|
| Profit before tax
| 48,871
| 122,490
| 413,708
|
|
|
|
| Income taxes
| -9,019
| -9,510
| -19,163
| Change in deferred taxes
| 269
| -13,004
| -53,900
| Profit for the period
| 40,121
| 99,976
| 340,644
|
|
|
|
| Distribution:
|
|
|
| To shareholders of the parent company
| 40,121
| 99,976
| 340,644
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit for the period
| 40,121
| 99,976
| 340,644
| Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes:
|
|
|
| Items not recognised later through profit and loss
|
|
|
| Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)
|
|
| -2
|
|
|
|
| Items that may later be recognised through profit and loss
|
|
|
| Translation difference
| -14
| -29
| -135
| Revaluation of forest land
| -11,796
| 2,137
| -57,088
| Comprehensive income for the period total
| 28,311
| 102,084
| 283,419
|
|
|
|
| Distribution:
|
|
|
| To shareholders of the parent company
| 28,311
| 102,084
| 283,419
|
Condensed consolidated balance sheet
|
|
|
|
| EUR thousand
| 30 June 2024
| 30 June 2023
| 31 Dec 2023
|
|
| (unaudited)
| (unaudited)
| (audited)
|
| ASSETS
|
|
|
|
| Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
| Forest assets
| 3,490,743
| 3,219,492
| 3,455,543
|
| Biological assets
| 3,183,580
| 2,844,251
| 3,139,184
|
| Bare land
| 307,163
| 375,242
| 316,358
|
| Other property, plant and equipment
| 15,805
| 15,737
| 16,306
|
| Intangible assets
| 2,307
| 1,734
| 2,331
|
| Right-of-use assets
| 1,606
| 1,820
| 1,818
|
| Derivatives
| 36,632
| 43,692
| 35,516
|
| Other investments
| 111
| 111
| 111
|
| Non-current receivables
| 17,679
| 10,447
| 17,385
|
| Non-current assets total
| 3,564,884
| 3,293,034
| 3,529,010
|
| Current assets
|
|
|
|
| Inventories
| 67
| 90
| 55
|
| Accounts receivable and other receivables
| 48,516
| 62,139
| 30,572
|
| Investments
|
| 932
| 30,567
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 7,368
| 5,604
| 40,500
|
| Current assets total
| 55,951
| 68,765
| 101,694
|
| Total assets
| 3,620,835
| 3,361,799
| 3,630,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
| Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|
|
|
|
| Share capital
| 50,000
| 50,000
| 50,000
|
| Other equity
| 2,118,577
| 1,943,931
| 2,125,266
|
| Total equity
| 2,168,577
| 1,993,931
| 2,175,266
|
| Liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Deferred tax liabilities
| 455,322
| 433,361
| 458,541
|
| Financial liabilities
| 649,432
| 799,103
| 848,959
|
| Lease liabilities
| 1,399
| 1,578
| 1,565
|
| Other non-current liabilities
| 148
| 186
| 148
|
| Non-current liabilities total
| 1,106,301
| 1,234,228
| 1,309,212
|
| Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
| Financial liabilities
| 305,484
| 98,351
| 98,771
|
| Accounts payable and other payables
| 28,672
| 23,025
| 33,460
|
| Income tax liabilities
| 611
| 1,646
| 1,829
|
| Lease liabilities
| 320
| 340
| 357
|
| Provisions
| 10,871
| 10,278
| 11,810
|
| Current liabilities total
| 345,958
| 133,640
| 146,227
|
| Total liabilities
| 1,452,258
| 1,367,868
| 1,455,439
|
| Total equity and liabilities
| 3,620,835
| 3,361,799
| 3,630,705
|
Statement of changes in equity
| EUR thousand
| Share capital
| Share premium
| Translation difference
| Revaluation reserve
| Retained earnings
| Total equity
| Equity 1 January 2024
| 50.000
| 29,995
| -11,012
| 154,336
| 1,951,946
| 2,175,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit for the period
|
|
|
|
| 40,121
| 40,121
| Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Revaluation of forest land
|
|
|
| -11,796
|
| -11,796
| Translation difference
|
|
| -14
|
|
| -14
| Comprehensive income for the period
|
|
| -14
| -11,796
| 40,121
| 28,311
| Transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
| -35,000
| -35,000
| Total transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
| -35,000
| -35,000
| Equity 30 June 2024 (unaudited)
| 50,000
| 29,995
| -11,026
| 142,541
| 1,957,067
| 2,168,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity 1 January 2023
| 50,000
| 29,995
| -10,877
| 211,424
| 1,671,304
| 1,951,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit for the period
|
|
|
|
| 99,976
| 99,976
| Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Translation difference
|
|
| -29
|
|
| -29
| Comprehensive income for the period
|
|
| -29
| 2,137
| 99,976
| 102,084
| Transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
| -60,000
| -60,000
| Total transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
| -60,000.0
| -60,000.0
| Equity 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
| 50,000
| 29,995
| -10,906
| 213,562
| 1,711,280
| 1,993,931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Equity 1 January 2023
| 50,000
| 29,995
| -10,877
| 211,424
| 1,671,304
| 1,951,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Profit for the period
|
|
|
|
| 340,644
| 340,644
| Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Revaluation of forest land
|
|
|
| -57,088
|
| -57,088
| Items derived from the redefinition of net defined
benefit liability (or asset items)
|
|
|
|
| -2
| -2
| Translation difference
|
|
| -135
|
|
| -135
| Comprehensive income for the period
|
|
| -135
| -57,088
| 340,642
| 283,419
| Transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
| -60,000
| -60,000
| Total transactions with shareholders
|
|
|
|
| -60,000.0
| -60,000.0
| Equity on 31 Dec 2023
| 50,000
| 29,995
| -11,012
| 154,336
| 1,951,946
| 2,175,265
| Condensed statement of cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| EUR thousand
| 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2024
| 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2023
| 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2023
| Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
| Cash receipts from transactions in forestry
| 65,539
| 72,113
| 199,773
| Cash receipts from transactions in land sales
| 1,859
| 968
| 1,828
| Cash receipts from other operating income
| 4,080
| 3,152
| 6,096
| Cash paid to suppliers and employees
| -36,642
| -28,737
| -49,792
| Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes
| 34,836
| 47,496
| 157,904
| Interest paid, interest-bearing debt
| -11,902
| -8,536
| -24,990
| Interest received
|
| -142
| -264
| Other financial expenses
| -1,223
| -1,016
| -2,916
| Interest received, operating activities
| 1,698
| 788
| 2,728
| Interest received, derivatives
| 3,251
|
| 3,226
| Income taxes
| -10,237
| -20,783
| -30,102
| Cash flow from operating activities
| 16,423
| 17,807
| 105,585
|
|
|
|
| Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
| Investments in biological assets
| -45,312
| -43,872
| -106,786
| Investments in tangible assets, forestland
| -5,600
| -5,422
| -13,198
| Investments in other tangible and intangible assets
| -964
| -868
| -3,508
| Investments in money market investments
|
| -576
| -30,212
| Proceeds from sale of money market investments
| 30,567
|
|
| Cash flow from investing activities
| -21,310
| -50,738
| -153,704
|
|
|
|
| Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
| Withdrawal of long-term loans
|
|
| 100,001
| Withdrawal of short-term loans
| 6,933
| 79,485
| 29,754
| Repayment of leasing liabilities
| -178
| -174
| -353
| Dividends paid
| -35,000
| -60,000
| -60,000
| Cash flow from financing activities
| -28,244
| 19,311
| 69,402
|
|
|
|
| Net increase/decrease in cash and
cash equivalents
| -33,132
| -13,620
| 21,284
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
| 40,500
| 19,244
| 19,244
| Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents
| -1
| -21
| -28
|
|
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
| 7,368
| 5,604
| 40,500
Attachment
Tornator Oyj Half-year report 30 June 2024
