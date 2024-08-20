Aggreko Launches New Mid-Sized 500 Kw/250 Kwh And 250 Kw/575 Kwh Energy Storage Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global solutions company launches higher capacity battery storage modules for the North American market

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced today the addition of two new mid-node battery energy storage systems (BESS) to their Greener Upgrades line of temporary power options. The two integrated energy storage solutions are excellent options for North America customers looking for greener and more efficient energy options for larger projects and a wider variety of applications across different sectors, expanding on the capabilities of Aggreko's 30 kVA and 60 kVA small-node models.



Continuing their commitment to providing greener, more efficient, and cost-effective energy solutions, Aggreko's latest innovations are designed for on and off-grid applications while also enabling reduced emissions, energy consumption, and costs. Customers can now choose from an expanded range of mobile, plug-and-play BESS, right-sizing their energy options for whichever capacity is needed for their project.

“Providing our customers with a variety of innovative and greener energy options is something we pride ourselves in and continue to improve upon,” said Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Aggreko.“The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh battery storage systems meet our uncompromising quality standards, while also providing a reliable energy storage solution that addresses the need for customer projects to meet strict emissions standards, improve efficiencies and reduce costs. We're committed to using our decades of engineering expertise to deliver greener solutions to power our customers' energy transition, along their own paths and pace.”

Both batteries are designed with flexibility in mind, enabling easy maneuverability and transportation of the units to various locations and applications. The 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh systems can be easily plugged into an existing power system, operated in island mode, or used in a hybrid power solution, providing immediate and cost-efficient energy storage for any number of commercial and industrial applications. The containerized nature of the batteries means they are delivered with inverters, HVAC, fire protection, and auxiliary components - everything needed to be immediately plugged into a project site, all in one unit.

Through the Greener Upgrade initiative, Aggreko is developing updated models of their products and introducing new ones that are designed to help power the energy transition. In addition to the expanded BESS options, the Greener Upgrades line includes best-in-class low-emissions Tier 4F generators, natural gas generators, and oil-free air compressors.

To learn more about Aggreko's mid-node BESS options, visit or visit to speak with a sales representative to inquire about renting the 250 kW/575 kWh and 500 kW/250 kWh systems as a part of a comprehensive and tailor-made solution.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We're investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at .

