Slingshot Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Work Management Honored for Innovative Use of Data to Boost Productivity in the Workplace

Cranbury, NJ, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slingshot, the work management platform from software company Infragistics that brings data to the center of everything teams work on, today announced that it was named a Stevie® Award winner in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®. The company was honored in the“Work Management Platform” category for its growing platform, designed to bring data together from across departments, enabling collaboration, productivity, and data-driven decisions.

As more workplaces begin to implement AI and data capabilities, Slingshot is breaking down data silos and democratizing data across multiple teams, setting a foundation that will allow organizations to begin introducing AI capabilities for heightened productivity. The platform is also eliminating common workplace challenges like app-switching and providing clarity on priorities and expectations.

Slingshot was honored by the International Business Awards for this innovative approach. Regarding the platform, the judges noted, "Slingshot's idea of bringing all the data together from every department to improve business efficiencies will be a game changer.”

“Demand for AI capabilities is increasing across industries and the workplace is no exception. But as employers look to implement AI use cases into their workforce, they first need to set a strong data foundation,” said Dean Guida, Founder of Slingshot.“This honor is a testament to Slingshot's ability to support teams as they make the transition to this AI future by bringing all of their data into a central location, driving productivity, insights, and ultimately business growth.”

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories.

“We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October.”

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at .

About Slingshot

Slingshot is the digital workplace that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get work done. The platform streamlines companies' workplace tech stacks by giving remote, in-person and hybrid teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, set goals, share content and communicate within the context of the projects they're working on. Slingshot puts an end to the interrupted workflows that result from constant app-switching and places data analytics central to decision-making, helping organizations create data-driven cultures. With clarity on priorities, workload and expectations, teams are empowered to manage their work, no matter where they are. Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Window ) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Pla ), and can be accessed on any web browser at slingshotapp.i . The platform was built by software company Infragistic .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

CONTACT: Beth Brody Infragistics 908-295-0600 ...