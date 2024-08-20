Corcentric Appoints Manoj Narayan As Senior Vice President Of Order-To-Cash, Payments, And Data Product Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric , a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that Manoj Narayan has joined the organization as senior vice president of Product Management, with responsibilities for Corcentric's Order-to-Cash (O2C) , Payments , and Data products within the portfolio.



Narayan will also drive the development of Corcentric's next generation application development which will accelerate Corcentric's portfolio unification journey. He will also be responsible for new network-centric business-to-business (B2B) applications to be developed on this new platform to drive buyer-supplier collaboration. Narayan will report to Sudarshan (Suds) Ranganath, senior vice president of Product Management at Corcentric.

“Manoj has deep experience and expertise in bringing industry-transforming B2B procurement and fintech applications to market,” said Manish Jaiswal, chief product and technology officer at Corcentric.“His proven track record of successfully leading product teams to help major companies substantially grow not only their product set but revenue as well make him a very welcome addition to the Corcentric family.”

Narayan has more than 20 years of product management experience in software as a service (SaaS) and cloud applications. He previously served as senior vice president of product for BlackLine, where he led product management, solutions management, product design, and documentation teams. Prior to that, Narayan was global vice president of product management at SAP Ariba, where he led various product teams across the Ariba Network, Cloud Integration Gateway and Ariba Platform. He's also held senior consulting and product management positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and TradeBeam, in addition to working as a mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisor to multiple companies. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and chartered accountant (CA) and holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Mumbai University.

“I'm excited to join the Corcentric team to help usher in the next innovative phase of our product suite for our customers,” said Narayan.“From strategy through execution, my passion has always been to see how far we can push the digital envelope to deliver the most user-friendly and comprehensive services available within the industry for procurement and finance organizations.”

Corcentric's O2C solutions can significantly reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) by guaranteeing payments and eliminating credit risk. This translates directly into an improved working capital position, better customer service and, ultimately, a positive impact on a business's cash flow. Corcentric's Payment solutions eliminate friction in the process by optimizing programs through platform innovation, personalized support, and continuous process refinement. The benefits go beyond the finance department, including stronger supplier and customer relationships, the elimination of fraudulent payments, and increased overall organizational efficiency.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit .

