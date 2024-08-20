M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares
Date
8/20/2024 9:17:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable September 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at August 30, 2024.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
| $0.03125
| Record Date:
| August 30, 2024
| Payable Date:
| September 10, 2024
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
