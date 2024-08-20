عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend


8/20/2024 9:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05133 per Equity share. The distribution is payable September 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as of August 30, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on August 30, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05133 per share based on the VWAP of $6.16 payable on September 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $10.55 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Loblaw Companies Limited The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Ovintiv Inc. Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc. Power Corporation of Canada TMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details
Equity Share (DS) $0.05133
Record Date: August 30, 2024
Payable Date: September 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
...


MENAFN20082024004107003653ID1108580226


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search