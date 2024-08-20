Pioneer Community Energy Launches Powershift Rewards Program To Incentivize Energy Conservation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program Rewards Conservation During Times of High Demand

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Community Energy (Pioneer), a locally owned not-for-profit electricity provider headquartered in Rocklin, California, announced today the launch of its PowerShift Rewards program. This program encourages residential customers to manually reduce electricity consumption during periods of high demand - when energy is most expensive - by offering incentives in the form of gift cards.



PowerShift Rewards was created through a partnership with Uplight , a clean energy technology company that helps consumers and energy providers conserve, manage, and monetize energy capacity. The program is designed to educate consumers about electricity usage patterns and the benefits of reducing energy consumption during peak periods. Financial incentives will be used to encourage program participation. For example, customers who enroll in the program automatically receive a $25 MasterCard gift card.

When the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) calls for conservation as a way of safeguarding grid reliability, Pioneer will incentivize energy savings by compensating customers for conserving energy. Customers will receive tailored communications before, during, and after events. Additionally, customers will have a personalized“dashboard” to track changes to their energy usage over time. At the end of each summer season, customers will receive a gift card that corresponds with their energy savings at the rate of $2 per kilowatt hour.

The three-year program launches on August 20, 2024. Uplight's turnkey capabilities enable Pioneer to begin enrollments and events in a shorter timeline with less upfront work, meaning interested customers will be able to participate right away.

“Our PowerShift Rewards program will be especially important during extreme weather events like late summer heat waves,” said Pioneer's Board Chair and Auburn City Councilmember Alice Dowdin Calvillo.“In these instances, energy demand rapidly increases and sometimes outpaces supply. Our customers can be part of the solution by helping to balance demand by reducing energy usage at peak times while also seeing cost savings. In addition, customers can see the difference they can make and earn incentives for reducing their usage.”

“Pioneer's decision to launch this program is an indicator of their commitment to delivering affordable and reliable energy, a mission Uplight shares,” said Uplight CEO Luis D'Acosta.“Our goal is to provide streamlined, simple, and enjoyable customer experiences that drive enrollments and increase the overall impact of the program.”

PowerShift Rewards is offered exclusively to Pioneer's residential customers, with the potential to expand the program to commercial customers.

ABOUT PIONEER COMMUNITY ENERGY

With an A- issuer credit rating from S&P Global, Pioneer is a community-owned, not-for-profit electricity provider serving unincorporated Placer and El Dorado counties and the incorporated areas of Auburn, Colfax, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Loomis, Nevada City, Placerville, and Rocklin. Pioneer serves a population of nearly one million with nearly 170,000 residential and commercial meters and powers the communities it serves with competitive rates, exceptional local service, and a choice in energy options.

About Uplight

Uplight is a clean energy technology company creating a new source of energy by harnessing the collective power of distributed energy assets. The company's best-in-class energy customer experiences and AI-powered flexibility management solutions help conserve, manage, and monetize energy capacity for customers, energy providers, and grid asset owners. With Uplight's AI-driven platform, not only are grid-connected assets smarter, but power providers can build, own, and operate virtual power plants (VPPs), microgrids, and other resources to participate in scalable energy capacity markets. To learn more about how Uplight, a certified B Corporation, is working to improve grid resilience, reduce energy costs, and accelerate decarbonization, visit .

