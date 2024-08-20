Softserve And Rock Band To Fundraise 30 Ambulances For Ukraine With First English Album Tour In North America

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SoftServe's corporate charity fund“Open Eyes” will receive portion of proceeds from world tour

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe , a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced a partnership between its corporate charity fund, Open Eyes , and world-famous Ukrainian rock Okean Elzy in support of the release of its first-ever English-language studio album, Lighthouse, coming out in October. The collaboration aims to raise $750,000 during the next phase of Okean Elzy Help for Ukraine 2024 world tour to provide 30 fully equipped ambulances for Ukraine, supporting critical life-saving efforts in the ongoing war.

The album's new single“Lighthouse,” which features John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls and Travis Barker on drums, will lead the band through its biggest North America tour to date, with stops through Canada and the U.S. before ending the year in the UK. A portion of those world tour proceeds will then be donated to SoftServe's Open Eyes' initiative, the 'Drive for Life: Okean Elzy Edition' project.

"Teaming our 'Drive for Life' project with Ukraine's iconic band, Okean Elzy, creates a powerful alliance,” said Viktoria Mishchuk, Director of the Open Eyes charity fund .“United by shared values and an unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, we're combining our fund's proven effectiveness with Okean Elzy's influential voice as they expand their global reach to new locations. Since 2022, our fund has already delivered 242 ambulances to Ukraine, saving the lives of 36,000 people affected by the war. Together, we aim to reach more hearts worldwide and rally support for Ukraine."

"Over the past two and a half years, we have raised and delivered over UAH 250 million ($6 million USD) worth of aid through music," said Sviatoslav Vakarchuk , leader of Okean Elzy. "This time, we are launching a major fundraising project in partnership with SoftServe's fund to provide 30 fully equipped ambulances to the front line. I often speak with medics, in particular. Their stories of incredible self-sacrifice, rescue, and sometimes loss and failure, touch me deeply. They need our help every day. So, this time, we will focus on purchasing ambulances to save the lives of Ukrainian people."

The Need for Medical Support

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Russia has damage 1,642 medical facilities and destroyed 214. Additionally, more than 570 ambulances have been negatively impacted, demolished, or captured.

With ongoing hostilities limiting access to medical help in some areas, millions of Ukrainian lives are at risk. The Open Eyes fund decided to focus on this critical need, supporting the lifesaving efforts of Ukrainian medics with 242 ambulances and 170 medical units to date, with hopes to add another 30 ambulances to the frontlines.

Fundraising Efforts

The collaboration kicks off as Okean Elzy embarks on the world tour this September amid Open Eyes' 10th anniversary of operation. Everyone can make an impact and donate to ambulances through Open Eyes and Okean Elzy's website , accepting contributions from Ukraine, Europe, the UK, and the USA.

To learn more about Drive for Life: Okean Elzy Edition, visit the project's page .

