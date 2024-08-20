GM announces job cuts in software, services to focus on technology investments

(MENAFN) General Motors has revealed plans to reduce its workforce in the software and services sector as part of a broader strategy to enhance its investments in technology while safeguarding its profitability. The company will be cutting over 1,000 salaried positions, with approximately 600 of these layoffs occurring at its technology headquarters near Detroit. While GM has confirmed the job reductions, it has not specified the exact number of positions being eliminated. A company spokesperson stated that these changes are part of a strategic move to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and prioritize investments that promise the most significant impact on the company’s future.



As of the end of 2023, GM had a workforce of about 87,000 hourly employees and 76,000 salaried workers. Recent financial reports show a profit increase driven by strong sales in North America, which offset a quarterly loss in China. Despite some scaling back of investments in electric and autonomous vehicles, these areas continue to represent significant capital expenditures for GM. The company has committed to USD2 billion in cost reductions to improve its financial stability and recently approved a USD6 billion share buyback program.



The announced layoffs, which account for roughly 1.3 percent of GM’s global salaried workforce, come at a time when the automotive industry is grappling with potential slowdowns and increasing costs associated with emerging technologies like electric and software-defined vehicles. These reductions reflect the broader trend within the industry of reducing headcount and operational expenses while focusing on future growth areas.



