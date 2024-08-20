Meteomatics Puts New Energy Into Its Energy Offering As U.S. Seeks To Predict Rising Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Weather Intelligence Company Taps Former Executives from The Weather Company and Maxar Technologies As It Expands Work with U.S. Companies and Investors

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meteomatics , the weather intelligence and company that enables the world's leading companies to accurately forecast the weather's impact on business, today announced its expanded work with U.S. energy companies and investors with the appointments of Durjoy Mazumdar as North America's Head of Sales and Chris Hyde as Senior Sales Manager for North America. The company is currently the weather data source of choice for companies like Cheniere Energy, Tesla Energy, Toyota and 80% of the leading European electricity companies, including ENEL, EDF and Engie. Mazumdar and Hyde will lead Meteomatics' continued expansion into the U.S. energy market, as it equips companies and investors with hyperlocal weather intelligence to predict energy demand and consumption in real-time.As U.S. power use reaches record highs , energy companies struggle to keep up with the increased demand within their existing power grids. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower enable energy companies to meet growing demand but require additional, costly infrastructure that can take 7-12 years to build. Companies are on the clock to address their existing infrastructure in the short-term, with less than one year until the deadline to meet the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) new mandate, which requires all U.S. grid operators to adopt a weather-dependent method for calculating power line capacity.It's against this industry backdrop that Mazumdar and Hyde join Meteomatics. The weather intelligence company enables energy companies to optimize their existing power grid and safely maximize the use of renewable energies. Meteomatics pairs its hyperlocal weather data with live data from companies' respective power plants to deliver real-time solar, wind, and hydropower energy forecasts at any coordinate in the world. Energy companies and investors can seamlessly access, analyze, and visualize complex weather data with Meteomatics to make informed decisions based on the weather.“Weather is the single most important influence when it comes to energy–the ability to forecast the weather in real-time accurately can mean the difference between investors losing or making money on an energy commodity, or energy companies having a surplus of energy versus an outage,” said Martin Fengler, CEO and Founder, Meteomatics.“Durjoy and Chris have extensive experience in the weather and energy space, and I'm confident in their ability to lead Meteomatics' continued growth among U.S. energy companies and investors.”Mazumdar brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry to his new role at Meteomatics, including seven years at The Weather Company and Spire. A seasoned sales leader, he has built and scaled teams from the ground up, leading global go-to-market strategies and driving substantial revenue. As Head of Sales for North America, Mazumdar will be responsible for scaling Meteomatics' U.S. team, developing and leading sales initiatives, and streamlining commercial processes to drive growth.“Meteomatics' innovative approach to weather data equips companies across industries with weather information that is not only accurate but actionable so they can plan better, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs," said Mazumdar.“While we'll begin by expanding our U.S. energy offering, that is only the start of what Meteomatics will accomplish stateside.”Hyde joins Meteomatics after a nearly three-decade tenure at Maxar Technologies. His experience has primarily focused on developing and executing sales strategies and driving business growth, specifically among analysts and traders in the commodity space. In his new role at Meteomatics, Hyde will be responsible for growing Meteomatics' presence in the U.S. energy market and expanding the company's work with U.S. energy companies and investors. Hyde is also a certified Meteorologist.“Meteomatics brings weather data to the center of every company so that better business decisions are made-for energy specifically, understanding the real-time weather conditions that affect power grids helps companies not only meet demand but keep the lights on for customers," said Hyde.“Joining Meteomatics pairs my experience in energy with my passion for weather, and I'm looking forward to this next chapter.”###About MeteomaticsMeteomatics is a weather intelligence and technology company that enables precision forecasts of the weather's impact on businesses anywhere in the world at any time. More than 600 companies, including Tesla, Swiss Re, Airbus, Toyota, Volkswagen, and EDF Energy, rely on Meteomatics for weather data that can significantly impact everything from energy savings, logistics, and process automation to risk management and product design. The company's robust approach to weather data collection, modeling, visualization, and delivery rivals even the most sophisticated government and commercial services. Its autonomous Meteodrone, paired with high-resolution weather models, enables granular visibility (down to a single square km) into weather phenomena that traditional weather sensing technology does not regularly or accurately observe. Meteomatics is headquartered in Switzerland, with U.S. operations strategically positioned across the country.

Kieran Powell

Meteomatics

email us here