Clever Offsets Secures New Funding To Establish Its Platform As The Leading Source Of Truth For Carbon Market Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clever is the B2B data company for carbon participants

Clever deploys new investor capital to launch premium features, forge strategic partnerships, and scale sales operations.

- Clever Offsets, Inc YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clever's data for voluntary carbon markets participants has officially released premium features. These features offer enterprise users normalized supply-side project-level data enhanced with integrations from important market sectors. Enabling risk modeling, Clever's platform tackles the biggest issues currently preventing the carbon markets from running efficiently and effectively to reach their growth potential.Three years ago, Clever began structuring millions of data points across 10+ registries to make them accessible, accurate, and useful to stakeholders on both the supply and demand sides of carbon markets. Growing each month, Clever now offers clean and robust data for 20,000+ projects worldwide including dozens of data categories unavailable elsewhere.The company has converted an analog and inaccurate hunt for information into a powerful research tool equipping users to perform analysis and build models. With a rise in user base, Clever has proven that it can increase the speed and efficacy to fund carbon offset projects, ultimately leading to a stronger market and a healthier, cleaner planet.In April, Clever closed a capital raise from committed investors and immediately executed its product development and GTM strategies. Clever has primarily focused on ensuring its platform has a strong product-market fit by working closely with current users to improve and future-proof its platform. This fine-tuned work has led to the release of new features, functionality, and its premium version for stakeholders.Key Updated Features Available on Clever's Analytics Platform:.Processed and filtered, data is optimized for today's analysis and insights, Clever is future-proofed as it is built for AI integration empowering users to chat with the data..Two application versions are now available to the public, Clever's try-before-buy app and their premium app with additional features and integrations for purchase..The only holistic data solution that allows users to conduct VCM analysis alongside integrated outside proprietary data sets..Increased Data Volume and Quality: Users can access information on over 20,000+ projects across 100+ fields.About Clever :Clever Offsets, Inc., a New York-based Delaware corporation, simplifies the carbon offset landscape with a database that provides clients with comprehensive information to ensure confident, data-driven decisions in pursuit of a sustainable future. To learn more visit .MEDIA CONTACTLindsey St. Onge...626.991.5994INVESTMENT AND OTHER INQUIRIESRick Beaumont, Esq.CEO / FounderClever Offsets, Inc.82 Nassau St., Suite 61985, New York, NY 10038, United Statesm: +1 908 309 4966 | f: +1 646 956 5659 | e: ......

Rick Beaumont, Esq

Clever Offsets, Inc.

+1 908-309-4966

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Clever at Techstars Demo Day, December 2023