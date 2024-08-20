The Nevada State Treasury Selects Debtbook To Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of cloud software for treasury and accounting teams in the public finance industry, today announced that the Nevada State Treasury has selected the firm's Debt Management solution to centralize and unify its debt data, processes, and reporting.The Nevada State Treasury is responsible for investing the State's and many local governments' money, financing community assets and facilities, processing payments for public agencies and collecting and returning unclaimed property. The State of Nevada has $3.3 billion in debt outstanding.“Our State is modernizing our internal systems to eliminate operational inefficiencies and better serve Nevadans,” said Nevada State Treasurer, Zach Conine.Using DebtBook as its centralized debt management platform will enable organization-wide knowledge capture and increase operational efficiencies for the Nevada State Treasury. DebtBook will be used by the debt management division within the office to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings. With DebtBook, the Nevada State Treasury will also be able to prepare year-end financial disclosures with ease and share all debt related information seamlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders.“We're thrilled to work with the Nevada State Treasury as they streamline their debt management processes, including, data management, accounting and financial reporting, disclosure, tax compliance, and more,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook.“The work done by the treasury team is critical to the citizens of Nevada, and we believe with better tools, they can deliver better financial outcomes.”About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

