Female Demining Team Clears 3,203,997 Square Meters Of Land In Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Since September 25 of last year, women's mine clearance teams
have been operational, and by August 15 of this year, a total of
3,203,997 square meters of land have been cleared,
Azernews reports, citing Hafiz Safikhanov,
Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" Public Union,
as he stated this at a press conference dedicated to the results of
the project“Enhancing International Support for Mine Clearance in
Azerbaijan”.
"As a result, 12 antipersonnel mines, 25 antitank mines, and 77
unexploded ordnance items have been discovered," he added.
He noted that women's mine clearance teams are currently
clearing a minefield in the village of Nəmirli in the Aghdam
district and a battle area in the village of Güllücə. Additionally,
technical investigations are being carried out in Güllücə. Over the
past period this year, these teams have cleared 2,524,291 square
meters of land and discovered 17 antitank mines and 6 unexploded
ordnance items. The activities of the women's mine clearance teams
are supported by professional experts from the BAMF Community Mine
Action Team, as well as APOPO's mine detection dogs and rats.
Additionally, when necessary, mine detection machines from ANAMA
are also involved in the operations.
