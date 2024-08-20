Health authorities in Philippines record first mpox case in 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, authorities in the Philippines reported the detection of a new case of the mpox virus, marking the first instance since December of the previous year. The patient is a 33-year-old man who has not traveled outside the country, according to the Department of Health (DOH) as reported by the state-run Philippine News Agency.



The patient began experiencing symptoms more than a week ago, starting with a fever. This was followed, four days later, by the appearance of a distinct rash on various parts of his body, including his face, back, nape, trunk, groin, palms, and soles. The DOH noted that the last reported case of mpox was in December 2023, and all previous cases were successfully isolated, treated, and resolved.



Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa assured the public that the Department of Health is committed to making the testing process as accessible as possible, aiming to quickly identify and manage suspect cases. He emphasized that the health system is robust enough to handle the situation and reassured that the public will be kept well-informed.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized the mpox situation as a "public health emergency of international concern." Since the start of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported cases of mpox, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for over 90 percent of these cases. The currently circulating variant of mpox is considered more contagious and more severe compared to the "clade 2" variant responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.



Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease characterized by symptoms that appear between two to 19 days after exposure. It typically causes rashes and flu-like symptoms. The disease can spread through close contact and contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, and needles, as outlined by WHO.

