Antonio Guterres urges instant discharge of imprisoned aid workers in Yemen

(MENAFN) On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound concern over the ongoing detention of UN personnel and other individuals by the Houthis in Yemen. He called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all those currently held. Guterres, through a statement released by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, drew attention to the troubling circumstances faced by "members of civil society, national and international non-governmental organizations, missions, and private sector entities" who have been detained by the Houthis for more than two months.



The Secretary-General strongly condemned the recent forced entry by Houthis into the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital. Although the Houthis have since returned the office to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Guterres emphasized the critical need for respect towards UN premises and personnel. He stressed that those detained should be treated with full respect for their human rights and allowed to maintain contact with their families and legal representatives.



Guterres also highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where over 18 million people are struggling with significant challenges such as food insecurity, epidemics, displacement, and a deteriorating economy. The statement underscored the United Nations' relentless efforts to address these issues but emphasized that the safety of UN personnel is paramount. Guterres asserted that the UN and its partners should never be targeted, arrested, or detained while fulfilling their humanitarian mandates, reinforcing the need for protection and security of aid workers in this conflict-ridden country.

