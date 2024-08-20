Federal Reserve official calls for gradual approach to rate cuts amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve of San Francisco, has emphasized the need for a gradual approach to lowering U.S. borrowing costs as central bankers prepare for their annual meeting in Wyoming this week. In an interview, Daly expressed increased confidence that inflation is under control based on recent economic data. She suggested that it might be time to consider adjusting interest rates from their current range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. However, Daly called for a cautious approach, addressing concerns from economists who worry that the U.S. could be facing a sharp slowdown necessitating more aggressive rate cuts.



The pace at which the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates from their highest level in 23 years is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole retreat later this week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech will be closely watched by investors, who are eager to hear about his strategy for achieving a soft landing while continuing the fight against inflation without triggering a severe economic downturn. Daly, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, minimized the urgency for a drastic response to recent signs of labor market weakness, noting that the economic situation does not warrant immediate, large-scale intervention.



Investors are currently anticipating a rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting, which would mark the first reduction in four years. Market expectations suggest a 70 percent likelihood of a quarter-point cut, with fewer investors predicting a half-point reduction. Daly's call for a gradual approach reflects her belief that such a strategy embodies prudence and wisdom, rather than weakness or delay. She maintains that despite a slowdown, the labor market remains robust and does not indicate a need for drastic measures.



