Spain's Maria Branyas, World's Oldest Living Person, Dies At 117 - Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 20 (KUNA) - The world's oldest living person, Spain's Maria Branyas, has died at the age of 117, said Spanish Tuesday.

Guinness World Records had officially acknowledged Branyas's status as the world's oldest person in January 2023 following the death of French nun Lucile Randon at the age of 118.

In the wake of Branyas's death, the oldest living person in the world is Japan's Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, and is 116 years old, according to El Pais Magazine.

In Spain, there are approximately 20,000 people over the age of 100, including more than 700 people who have crossed the 105-year threshold, while it is the fifth country in the world with the highest average life expectancy (83 years) after Japan, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore. (end)

