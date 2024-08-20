10 Palestinians Bodies Recovered In New Massacre Of School Sheltering Displaced In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Civil Defense said, Tuesday, that it members were able to recover 10 bodies among dozens of missing people under the rubble of Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced people west of Gaza, following Israeli air strike.

In a statement, the civil Defense said that they would have to leave a number of bodies under the rubble due to the lack of mechanisms.

An entire wing of Mustafa Hafez School, which sheltered approximately 700 displaced people, was targeted, the statement added.

This massacre against innocent people who were taking shelter in the school is not the first and will not be the last in light of the continuing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the health authorities said that medical teams were able to revover 13 bodies from Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, at least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli occupation airstrike on house in Bureij camp in central Gaza Strip.

More four Palestinians were killed following another airstrike on a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

The death toll since Monday rose to 67 in all governorates of the Gaza Strip. (end)

