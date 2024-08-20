U.S. voters prepare for intense November election amid criticism of Biden's presidency

(MENAFN) As the November approach, Americans are bracing themselves for a highly contested race between former President Donald Trump, the candidate, and Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Party. A crucial question looming over both American and international discussions is how the next president, regardless of their party affiliation, will address and potentially reshape President Joe Biden's legacy. The focus is on how Biden's achievements and failures will influence the upcoming electoral dynamics and the future direction of U.S. policies.



A report by the Wall Street Journal, reviewed by Sky News Arabia, provides a critical perspective on Biden’s presidency. It suggests that while Biden might receive applause and recognition at the Democratic Party conference in Chicago, where he will be compared to historical figures like Franklin Roosevelt and George Washington for his voluntary relinquishment of power, this praise is fleeting. The report portrays Biden's presidency as one that many Americans view as unsuccessful, with his approval ratings facing challenges as he heads into a rematch against Trump. The narrative suggests that Biden's presidency could end in disappointment, as it failed to live up to the transformative promise he made during his campaign.



The report reflects on Biden’s presidency with a sense of missed opportunity, noting that he initially won the presidency after several attempts as a moderate choice to counter leftist figures like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. His campaign emphasized unity and a centrist approach, yet his presidency has been marked by significant left-leaning policies. After gaining control of the Senate in a 50-50 runoff in Georgia in 2021, Democrats seized what they saw as a rare chance to enact progressive legislation. However, Biden's administration is criticized for making concessions to progressive demands, which some argue has strayed from his initial promise of unifying the country and governing from a centrist position.



