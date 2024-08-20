Australia faces budget challenges due to low iron ore prices, weak Chinese economy

(MENAFN) Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers issued a cautionary note on Monday regarding the potential impact of falling iron ore prices on the country’s budget. The decline in iron ore prices, attributed to a sluggish Chinese economy, could result in significant budgetary shortfalls for Australia, potentially costing billions of dollars. As the world's largest iron ore producer, Australia's financial health is closely tied to the stability of global commodity prices. The downturn in the construction sector in China has led to a dramatic drop in iron ore prices, which have plummeted by about 30 percent since the beginning of the year, and this decline is beginning to affect Australia's economic outlook.



Chalmers highlighted that the ongoing price drop and the general weakness of the Chinese economy serve as stark reminders of Australia's vulnerability to global economic fluctuations. The Australian Treasury now anticipates that the sharper-than-expected fall in iron ore prices could result in a reduction of tax revenues by approximately AUSD3 billion (USUSD2 billion) over the next three to four years. Iron ore was responsible for 18 percent of Australia's total exports last year and has historically been a crucial contributor to both tax revenues and profits within the mining sector.



The impact of this economic shift is also evident in the performance of Australian mining companies. Shares in major producers like Rio Tinto and BHP have decreased by around 20 percent since the start of the year. Additionally, China's Baowu Steel Group, the largest steelmaker globally, has raised concerns about the prolonged and potentially severe issues facing the steel sector. The weaker-than-expected growth in China, with a year-on-year increase of only 4.7 percent for the quarter ending in June, and the subsequent slowdown projected for the third quarter, further compound the challenges faced by Australia. The country's central bank governor, Michelle Bullock, has underscored the importance of monitoring developments in China, noting their potential to significantly impact Australia's trade and economic growth.



MENAFN20082024000045015682ID1108580102