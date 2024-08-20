Kremlin rejects negotiations with Ukraine amid ongoing Kursk incursion, tensions with Poland

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that there are currently no dialogues or negotiations with Ukraine, largely due to the ongoing incursion into the Russian Kursk region, which has now extended into its second week and taken Moscow by surprise. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov communicated via Telegram that under the current circumstances, engaging in dialogue would be inappropriate. He indicated that the possibility of talks depends entirely on developments on the battlefield, including the situation in Kursk. Ushakov’s remarks reflect the Kremlin’s stance that negotiations are not feasible while the conflict continues to escalate.



In a related development, Oleg Tyapkin, the director of the Third European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stern warning to Poland regarding any potential attempts to intercept Russian missiles. Tyapkin cautioned that if Poland were to act on such impulses and attempt to intercept Russian long-range missiles used in operations against Ukraine, Moscow’s response would be "concrete, appropriate, and proportionate." He emphasized that Russia has consistently highlighted the risks of direct Western involvement in the conflict, and that no negotiations are currently taking place on this issue with any parties, including Warsaw and NATO.



Meanwhile, tensions are further heightened by recent military activities. The Ukrainian Air Force has issued an alert following the unusual deployment of six Russian strategic bombers from Murmansk, in Russia’s far northwest. These Tupolev-95 aircraft took off from the Olenya air base in the Murmansk region, prompting Ukrainian authorities to prepare for potential missile threats. The missiles, typically launched over the Caspian Sea into southeastern Ukraine, have a flight time of 40 to 60 minutes before reaching their target, which has led to increased vigilance from Ukrainian defense forces.



