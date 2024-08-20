Türkiye’s machinery exports hit USD15.8B for 1st time since January

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s machinery exports, including those from free zones, totaled USD15.8 billion for the first seven months of the year, according to a report released by the Machinery Exporters Association (Maib) on Monday. This figure represents a slight decline of 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year. However, when considering the previous 12 months, the decline in exports was more modest at 0.9 percent, with total exports reaching USD27.8 billion during that timeframe.



Despite the overall decrease, the machinery sector demonstrated resilience with a notable recovery in July. Exports in July surged by 10.4 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, effectively countering the downturn observed in June. This positive development highlights the sector's ability to rebound from temporary setbacks amid a challenging economic environment.



Kutlu Karavelioglu, the president of Maib, remarked on the broader economic uncertainties stemming from elections, climate-related crises, and frequent conflicts. These factors contribute to concerns about a potential global recession, especially as anticipated interest rate cuts by central banks face delays. In this context, the machinery sector's performance is noteworthy, as it has managed to approach the previous year's export levels and increase its average export value per kilogram to USD7.4—significantly higher than Türkiye’s overall export average.



Furthermore, the sector's performance was notably strong in key markets. While Germany and Russia remained important export destinations, the US, the largest market for Turkish machinery, saw an impressive increase of 11.1 percent in exports. This growth underscores the sector's international competitiveness and its ability to maintain a relatively stable export performance despite global economic pressures and peak interest rates.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580089