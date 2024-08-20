Rural Voice Town Halls Moderated By MPR's Kerri Miller Launches Third Season At The Minnesota State Fair



Minnesota State Fair (Aug. 26) Changes in Rural Minnesota

Red Wing (Sept. 5) Building Civic-Minded Communities

Detroit Lakes (Sept. 9) Cultivating Conservation-Driven Worthington (Sept. 19) Rural Communities Thrive as Immigrants Put Down Roots

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Voice series, developed by the Minnesota Initiative Foundations that serve Greater Minnesota, will launch its third season at the Minnesota State Fair and host three additional town halls moderated by Minnesota Public Radio's

Kerri Miller in September.

This year's conversations will focus on topics such as building civic-minded communities, cultivating conservation-driven agriculture, and how rural communities are thriving as Immigrants put down roots.

Additional partners to this year's Rural Voice series include Minnesota Public Radio, which will air each town hall, Cherry Road Media, the Center for Rural Policy and Development, and the Star Tribune.

"We are excited by the momentum the Rural Voice series has gained since launching in 2022 and we look forward to continuing to amplify the true rural voices who are living and breathing the many opportunities and challenges that exist in our rural areas," said Tim Penny, president, and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

The Minnesota State Fair kick-off will take place in the MPR booth, and then the series will travel to Red Wing, Detroit Lakes, and Worthington throughout September. It will also be live-streamed and recorded for broader distribution. To register, go to ruralvoice.

"I'm eager to delve back into these imaginative, solution-driven discussions in these communities and thrilled Minnesota Public Radio will be broadcasting them state-wide," said event moderator Kerri Miller.

The events details are as follows: