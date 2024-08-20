Nestfresh Sets Industry Standard Using New In-Ovo Sexing Technology For Ethical Egg Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NestFresh becomes the first major U.S. egg producer to implement innovative in-ovo sexing to identify chick sex before hatching, reducing male chick culling and advancing animal welfare



FULLERTON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NestFresh , a pioneer in humane and sustainable egg production, is proud to announce its adoption of leading in-ovo sexing technology. This cutting-edge method determines the sex of chicks while still inside the egg, eliminating the need to euthanize newborn male chicks and marking a significant advancement in animal welfare.

In-ovo sexing allows for the identification of an embryo's sex during early incubation. After many months of researching the successes of in-ovo sexing technologies in Europe, NestFresh is ready to set the standard in the U.S. egg industry by being the first to implement similar in-ovo sexing technologies for their chicks beginning in late 2024.

Mike Sencer, Executive Vice President at NestFresh, has a storied 54-year career in the egg industry, from running night shifts in college to becoming Executive VP at Egg City, the world's largest egg ranch in its time. His commitment to humane practices was profoundly shaped by a visit to a hatchery with his daughter, who tugged on his arm and asked why male chicks were being thrown into the trash. When Mike explained they were euthanized, she fell silent and barely spoke to him for weeks. This heartbreaking moment inspired Mike to champion innovations like in-ovo sexing technology, reinforcing NestFresh's dedication to humane egg production.

"Our adoption of in-ovo sexing technology marks a pivotal moment in the egg industry," said Mike Sencer, Executive Vice President at NestFresh. "While many companies have announced plans to adopt in-ovo sexing technologies when available, NestFresh will be the first to actually implement this technology and bring in-ovo sexed eggs to the US market. We have invested significant time and resources into research, development, and understanding the complexities of this emerging technology. Having collaborated with various systems and hatcheries, we have now placed orders for in-ovo chicks, with our eggs expected to hit the market by mid-2025."

NestFresh's adoption of in-ovo sexing technology builds on its history of leading the industry in ethical practices. NestFresh has always had third-party certified claims for their products, including Certified Humane® starting in 2005, and maintains an impeccable reputation for transparency and integrity. The company was a leader in the cage-free movement, never owning a cage, and was the first national brand to offer cage-free, non-GMO, and organic eggs, as well as the first to offer Regenerative Organic Certified milks and eggs under their New Barn Organics line.

NestFresh intends to be the first company to use this non-invasive in-ovo sexing technology, planning to transition its entire egg line to this new process, with these first-of-their-kind certified eggs launching in retailers beginning July 2025.

"We applaud NestFresh for their efforts to ensure farm animals are treated with compassion throughout their lifetimes," said Mimi Stein, Executive Director of Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), which oversees the Certified Humane® program. "We see this movement as part of a major paradigm shift to correct a longstanding industry challenge in egg production."

"NestFresh is once again demonstrating its leadership in the egg industry by adopting in-ovo sexing across its entire egg line, backed up by third-party certification to ensure transparency and accountability. This innovative approach eliminates the need for male chick culling, aligning the industry more closely with modern consumers' expectations for responsible animal stewardship," said Robert Yaman, CEO of Innovate Animal Ag. "Consumers have spoken, and NestFresh has listened."

"The routine killing of male chicks in the conventional egg industry is a practice largely unknown to the public but one that is deeply concerning to anyone who learns of it," said Nancy Roulston, Senior Director of Corporate Policy and Animal Science, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare. "The ASPCA applauds NestFresh for their leadership in setting a new standard for the egg industry, doing the hard work to remove the untenable practice of male chick culling from their supply chains, and offering a more humane option for their buyers and shoppers alike."

"Mercy For Animals commends NestFresh for its leadership on animal welfare by transitioning to in-ovo sexing. By adopting this new technology, NestFresh is no longer tolerating the cruel practice of grinding day-old male chicks," says Hillary Hendrickson, Senior Corporate Relations Manager at Mercy for Animals. "Macerating male chicks soon after they hatch is still standard in the egg industry, as they do not lay eggs and are therefore deemed useless. NestFresh is one of the innovative companies turning the tide and working to change the status quo in the egg industry. As consumers learn more about the horrors of chick culling, they will support companies that have banned this barbaric practice."

Consumers can find the new NestFresh products at retailers nationwide, including Albertson's, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market, Publix and H-E-B. For more retailers, visit NestFresh's "Where to Buy " page.

ABOUT NESTFRESH

NestFresh is dedicated to producing the freshest, most humane, and sustainable eggs. Established in 1991, NestFresh was one of the first companies to offer cage-free eggs and has since grown to exclusively offer Free Range and Pasture Raised eggs. NestFresh eggs come from small family farms that are committed to animal welfare and environmental sustainability. All NestFresh farms are Certified Humane by Humane Farm Animal Care, ensuring that hens are raised under the highest standards of care, allowing them to live natural lives and express their innate behaviors. NestFresh products are available nationwide at retailers including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market, Publix and H-E-B.

ABOUT HUMANE FARM ANIMAL CARE

HFAC works to improve the lives of farm animals by driving consumer demand for kinder and more responsible farm animal practices. The Certified Humane® program is known for certifying farm animal welfare, from birth through slaughter. Since HFAC launched in

May 2003, more than 500 companies, representing well over 10,000 farms raising over 2 billion farm animals have been certified under the HFAC program. Currently, certified meat and poultry products are available in over 55,000 locations including groceries,

restaurants and online purveyors worldwide. For more information on HFAC and the Certified Humane® label, visit

ABOUT INNOVATE ANIMAL AG

Innovate Animal Ag is a 501(c)3 nonprofit think tank that promotes technology as a practical way to improve animal health and welfare while also restoring consumer trust in animal agriculture. They conduct research on cutting-edge technologies that can improve animal health and welfare, then publish high-quality, science-backed resources to demystify the technologies for business leaders and policymakers. They then work directly with the companies developing and implementing these technologies to ensure they are rewarded for the important work they do.

ABOUT MERCY FOR ANIMALS

Mercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals. 2024 marks Mercy For Animals' 25th year of groundbreaking campaigns and programs. Learn more at MercyForAnimals

