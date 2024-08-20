College Consensus Releases 2025 Law School Rankings: A New Era Of Legal Education Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a leading expert in college and university rankings, is proud to announce its

2025 rankings of the best law in the United States . As the education landscape evolves in response to the post-pandemic surge in law school enrollments and job demand, this year's rankings offer a comprehensive and balanced view of the top institutions shaping the future of the legal profession.

Methodology

The Best Law Schools of 2024

The College Consensus law school rankings stand out for their unique approach, which combines and averages the results of the four most respected law school ranking systems: U.S. News & World Report, Above the Law, QS World University Rankings, and EDU Rank. This methodology ensures a holistic assessment of each law school, integrating both quantitative and qualitative measures to provide a well-rounded perspective.

"Despite their controversial nature, law school rankings continue to be a vital part of the search process for students. College Consensus's unique approach of combining the results of the most respected law school rankings balances the variations in focus and criteria among them, providing prospective students with a reliable and objective guide to the nation's top law schools and a great place to start their search," said College Consensus founder, Jeremy Alder.

Top Law Schools for 2025

This year's rankings reaffirm the enduring prestige of Ivy League institutions while also highlighting schools that have excelled in key areas such as bar passage rates and employment outcomes. Of the fifty schools included in the ranking, Harvard Law School took the top spot, with Stanford Law School, Yale Law School, The University of Chicago Law School, and the University of Pennsylvania's Carey School of Law rounding out the top five.

Other schools making the list include (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law

Boston College Law

Boston University School of Law

Brigham Young University J. Reuben Clark Law School

College of William and Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law

Columbia Law School

Cornell Law School

Duke University School of Law

Emory University School of Law

Florida State University College of Law

Fordham University School of Law

Georgetown Law

George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School

George Washington University Law School

Indiana University Bloomington Maurer School of Law

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law

NYU School of Law

Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Penn State University Dickinson Law

Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

Texas A&M University School of Law

UC-Berkeley School of Law

UC-Irvine School of Law

UCLA School of Law

University of Alabama School of Law

University of California-Davis School of Law

University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law

University of Georgia School of Law

University of Illinois College of Law

University of Iowa College of Law

University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law

University of Michigan Law School

University of Minnesota Law School

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Law

University of Notre Dame Law School

University of Southern California Gould School of Law

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

University of Virginia School of Law

University of Washington School of Law

University of Wisconsin Law School

Vanderbilt University Law School

Wake Forest University School of Law

Washington and Lee University School of Law

Washington University in Saint Louis School of Law

Conclusion

The 2025 College Consensus law school rankings reflect the changing priorities in legal education, with greater emphasis on practical outcomes such as employment rates and bar passage success. As prospective law students navigate the complexities of choosing the right institution, these rankings provide a reliable and comprehensive guide, balancing academic excellence with real-world success.

