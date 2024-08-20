Star Jets International (OTC: JETR) Reports $5.8M First Half Revenue 2024, Prepares For Future Technological AI Enhancements

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, (OTC: JETR) ($JETR) ("Star Jets") ("Company"), a leading provider of private jet services , announces the Company had revenue of $5.8 million in the first half of 2024. JETR continues advancing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders while positioning for continued growth.



The Integration of Advanced AI

Management continues to strengthen the overall operations and efficiency and expects the integration of advanced AI technology to transform Star Jets' operational capabilities. A fully integrated AI Platform could enable the Company to enhance its service efficiency, optimize resource management, and elevate the customer experience. By leveraging AI, Star Jets aims to streamline its booking processes, provide personalized client interactions, and efficiently manage its database and knowledge of clients' travel habits.

"We are excited about the potential that this collaboration holds for Star Jets International," said Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International. "Integrating AI technology aligns with our commitment to innovation and our goal of delivering unmatched service excellence to our clients. This strategic move will modernize our operations and technology platforms, automatically target new potential clients, and set a new standard in the private aviation industry."

Targeting High-Net-Worth Individuals and Companies

Star Jets will target high-net-worth individuals and companies for potential client prospects as part of this integration. By identifying and engaging with these premium market segments , Star Jets aims to expand its clientele base, offering exclusive and tailored travel solutions that meet the unique demands of affluent individuals and corporate clients.

Significant Milestone in Technological Advancement

The technology company, renowned for its expertise in AI solutions, specializes in developing software that provides comprehensive data analysis, predictive maintenance, and personalized client communications. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Star Jets' ongoing efforts to leverage advanced technology to drive growth and operational efficiency.

Future Prospects and Growth Plans

Star Jets International envisions its AI integration as a cornerstone for future advancements and growth. The Company plans to continually evolve its technological infrastructure to meet the ever-changing demands of the private aviation market. By staying at the forefront of technological innovation, Star Jets remains committed to providing its clients unparalleled service while maintaining operational excellence.

Furthermore, management remains steadfast in its plans to up-list to the NASDAQ. The up-listing milestone is a critical step in management's strategic growth plans and will provide JETR with increased visibility and access to capital markets to fuel long-term objectives.

There is enormous excitement at Star Jets International, and management looks forward to sharing more updates as the Company achieves strategic goals.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) ($JETR):



Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet without the associated burdens. These includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, and . Watch Star Jets International "YouTube" video - and watch two CNBC commercials about the Company- # .

Star Jets Apple iOS application:



Star Jets Google Android application:





Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

Contact:

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

International Plaza

750 Lexington Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at