Prevalent And Tbdcyber Announce Strategic Third-Party Risk Management Partnership

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, a leader in third-party risk management (TPRM) solutions, and TBDCyber, a cybersecurity management consulting firm, announced today a strategic partnership to provide a comprehensive TPRM program that combines advanced with expert advisory services.

In today's interconnected world, managing third-party risk is a critical challenge for organizations. By leveraging Prevalent's cutting-edge TPRM platform and TBDCyber's years of third-party risk consulting and operations experience, this collaboration offers a holistic approach to identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks from vendors and partners. It aims to streamline compliance, enhance risk visibility, and ensure organizational resilience against potential third-party threats.

"This partnership will enable our joint customers with a world-class third-party risk management program that combines years of TBDCyber expertise and the leading TPRM solution in the marketplace," said Brett Whiteman, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Business Development at Prevalent. "With Prevalent and TBDCyber, our clients will see faster ROI and a more efficient and scalable TPRM program."

The combined efforts of Prevalent and TBDCyber will help clients develop and mature their TPRM programs. TBDCyber will meet clients where they are on their TPRM journey and assist them in developing best-in-class programs that they can mature over time using the Prevalent TPRM Platform. This includes the following capabilities and benefits:



Program Assessment: Evaluating and enhancing the effectiveness of TPRM programs to provide practical and detailed recommendations for improvement.

Program Design or Redesign: Hands-on tailoring of the TPRM programs to meet specific client needs.

Program Implementation: Developing the flexible Prevalent platform to align with the newly developed program design.

Automating Data Collections on Vendors: Streamlining the process of gathering and analyzing vendor data. Third-Party Risk as a Service: Operating all aspects of a TPRM program in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

"Partnering with Prevalent boosts our ability to manage third-party vendor risks effectively," said Ernie Anderson, Founding Partner of TBDCyber. "By combining Prevalent's top-notch risk assessment products with our cybersecurity expertise, we can offer our clients better protection and peace of mind, keeping their digital environments safe from potential threats."

This collaboration promises to deliver unparalleled expertise and technological solutions to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of TPRM programs. It will also drive innovation in risk management strategies and provide clients with the tools needed to proactively address emerging threats in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures from working with vendors and suppliers throughout the third-party lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time. To learn more, please visit .

About TBDCyber

TBDCyber provides customized cybersecurity advisory services tailored to the unique needs of Fortune 100 companies to mid-size enterprises. As a boutique consultancy, we specialize in delivering personalized solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape and safeguard their digital assets. TBDCyber helps organizations plan, build, run, and optimize cybersecurity programs. Our services include Governance, Risk & Compliance; Data Security; Security Architecture; and Cyber Resilience.

