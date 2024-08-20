Mutare Joins Talkdesk Appconnect Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mutare today announced the launch of Voice Traffic Filter

on Talkdesk® AppConnectTM , enabling businesses to seamlessly combine Voice Traffic Filter with their existing Talkdesk CX CloudTM contact center platform, filtering out unwanted calls before they ring into the IVR or agent.

Mutare, Inc.

Continue Reading

Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, devices, services, and out-of-the-box integrations that give businesses the flexibility to rapidly expand their contact center capabilities. With more than 100 available offerings, AppConnect provides enterprises with access to all the tools they need to remain agile and flexible in response to today's evolving customer needs.

With the addition of Mutare's Voice Traffic Filter (VTF), Talkdesk AppConnect customers get access to the most powerful, award winning solution for voice threat defense on the market. More specifically, this integration will help Talkdesk customers:

– Eliminating unwanted calls from your customers' data will ensure more accurate and reliable KPIs and metrics, leading to better-informed organizational decision-making and more accurate SLAs. For example, robocalls may create artificially high abandonment rates.– VTF ensures that legitimate calls are directed to the appropriate agents quickly, promoting first call resolution, and ultimately increasing customer satisfaction.– By filtering out malicious and suspicious calls, VTF helps protect customers from socially engineered attacks, reducing the risk of cybersecurity breaches and keeping their data safe.

Voice Traffic Filter and all AppConnect offerings are fully vetted and available in a streamlined interface that makes buying and connecting simple. Customers can also try many AppConnect applications before purchasing to ensure they are building the best contact center stack for their needs.

"At Mutare, we understand just how important the voice channel is when it comes to delivering excellent service," said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "And with this partnership, Mutare and Talkdesk are making sure you can focus on just that."

"With the addition of Mutare to Talkdesk AppConnect, businesses can now quickly and easily integrate best-in-class voice threat defense technology into their contact center solution to further enhance the experiences they provide their customers and leverage those experiences to create a competitive advantage in the market," said Chad Haydar, global vice president of channel and alliances, Talkdesk.

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to make a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

Media Contact :

Colin Millstone

Chief Marketing Officer

(314) 913-4238

[email protected]



SOURCE Mutare, Inc.