The 2024 A.I. Awards Shortlist Unveiled

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program Announces its

Shortlist

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 A.I. Awards ,

operated by awards body The Cloud Awards , has revealed its shortlist, featuring over 150 innovative organizations from across the globe.

Launched earlier this year, The A.I. Awards provides a for organizations of any size to showcase achievements in the field of cloud artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML). The program received entries from organizations worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

The 2024 A.I. Awards

Continue Reading

The program covers a wide range of categories spotlighting numerous applications of cloud AI – from specific sector use cases to process improvement, and from ethical and responsible AI practice to overall excellence in AI development.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are very excited to announce the shortlist of the inaugural A.I. Awards. Our team has been thrilled by the range, quality, and ingenuity of the submissions received.

"The organizations that have been shortlisted represent the very best the cloud AI industry has to offer. It's been a pleasure to see some familiar names from our other awards programs showcasing their AI credentials, competing alongside a wonderful cast of established household names and exciting startups.

"Cloud AI has taken the industry by storm in the last 18-24 months. We're very pleased to recognize the organizations leading the way in driving this change, and helping businesses worldwide recognize the benefits of utilizing cloud AI services more widely within their operations. Many congratulations to our shortlistees, and we wish them well in the next round of judging."

The program's judges will now begin the second round of assessment to determine which of the shortlistees are to be taken forward to the finalist stage. A.I. Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 17 September 2024, with the winners then revealed in October 2024.

The program will return to welcome new submissions in summer 2025, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud AI solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit:

The Cloud Awards

and

The FinTech Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and financial technologies respectively. The next entry deadline, for The Cloud Awards, is Friday 18 October 2024.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Sales and Marketing Manager



[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards

is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit / .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.



About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance'.

About The

FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards