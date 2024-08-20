Wisconsin State Employee Health Insurance Is Ten Times More Expensive Than Trump's Plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMES, Iowa, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --,

Aug. 20, 2024 -- TrumpPPO offers free insurance quotes. Licensed TrumpPPO representative Kevin Virgil reports, "TrumpPPO is high-quality, and enrollees may use the MAYO Clinic, where Iowa Obamacare clients can't."

TrumpPPO States

HSA-Qualifying States

Continue Reading

President Trump's Executive Order from 2018 extended Short-Term Medical (STM) insurance to 36 months, creating a low-cost option. In O'Brien County, Iowa, the smallest deductible for an Obamacare child is $7,500, while TrumpPPO offers a deductible of $2,500. Kevin Virgil emphasized, "Families with Obamacare will pay $5,000 more if a child is hospitalized. Many hospitals require paying deductibles before surgery."

Virgil explained, "On 09/01/2024, President Biden outlaws Iowa's lowest deductible and premium options. Obamacare children have a $7,500 deductible and a premium of $2,664. In comparison, TrumpPPO is just $1,670 annually, including $2,000 in dental benefits, with a smaller $2,500 deductible." Additionally, TrumpPPO waives the deductible at Urgent Care facilities. "Obamacare families may pay $5,000 more for Urgent Care," said Virgil.

"We're facing an unreported crisis of skyrocketing insurance costs," warned Virgil. "Teachers in Harlan, Iowa, must pay over $1,400 monthly to add a child to their Blue Cross PPO! State employees in Wisconsin face an annual premium of $7,596. If they become too sick to work, as when diagnosed with cancer, their premiums will skyrocket to $46,254 annually. Employer insurance with a catastrophic illness is a nightmare. Wisconsin State Employee families will have a $50,000 COBRA after the 2025 increase!"

Healthcare is a central issue in the Wisconsin Senate race between Republican Eric Hovde and Senator Tammy Baldwin. Baldwin, who co-authored and supported Obamacare, has been a vocal opponent of TrumpPPO. "No state spends more on health insurance for state employees than Wisconsin," noted Virgil. "Wisconsin's PPO costs $45,348 annually per family. Trump's PPO is less; for a 30-year-old mother and child in Milwaukee, TrumpPPO is just $3,607 annually with a $6,000 HSA deductible. TrumpPPO is less than 10% of Wisconsin's state plan for families, saving taxpayers over $40,000 annually when employees switch."

All enrolled in TrumpPPO before September 1, 2024, may retain coverage for up to 36 months without rate increases. "TrumpPPO remains the most affordable health insurance option in 32 states," said Virgil. "Families also benefit from tax savings with a Health Savings Accounts (HSA) option in eight states. It's a smart way to save premiums, reduce taxes, and build wealth."

Medical Underwriting Required. Not all products are available in all states.

TrumpPPO is a Save101 Affiliate

Learn about TrumpPPO on YouTube:



Media Contact:

Ron Greiner

813-507-4657

[email protected]



SOURCE Kevin Virgil