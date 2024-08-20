Advantum Health Announces Promotion Of Samantha Wagner To Chief Administrative Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Advantum

is pleased to announce the of Samantha Wagner to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Samantha Wagner joined Advantum Health as the Vice President of PMO, Education, and Training. In this role, she demonstrated unparalleled expertise in project management, organizational training, and strategic planning. Her innovative approach has significantly enhanced the company's educational programs and operational efficiency, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

Samantha Wagner, CAO of Advantum Health

As CAO, Wagner will oversee Human Resources, call centers, client success, and teaching academies for prior authorizations and provider enrollment. Her strategic vision and operational acumen will be instrumental in driving Advantum Health's growth and ensuring that the company continues to deliver exceptional value to clients.

"Samantha's promotion to CAO is a reflection of her outstanding achievements and the respect she has earned from her colleagues and peers," said Tammy Taylor, CEO of Advantum Health. "Her leadership and commitment to excellence will continue to be a driving force in our mission to provide top-tier healthcare solutions."

An invaluable member of the Advantum team, Wagner's promotion is a testament to her leadership, dedication, and contributions to the organization. Her focus on employee development, operational efficiency, and client satisfaction aligns with organizational values and long-term objectives, and her leadership will play a crucial role in the next phase of Advantum's growth and service expansion.

About Advantum Health

Advantum Health is a leading provider of healthcare solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services including revenue cycle management, prior authorizations, provider enrollment, and more. Our mission is to enhance the efficiency and profitability of healthcare organizations through innovative technology and expert services. For more information, please visit .

