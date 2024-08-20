DAG, A National Cannabis Facility Builder, Announced As The Presenting Sponsor Of The 7Th Annual Cannabis LAB Conference And Expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As a continuation of its ongoing dedication to the budding Cannabis industry, Florida-based DAG Facilities

– a national leader in the planning, design and construction of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities for the indoor agriculture industry – is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 7th Annual Cannabis LAB (CLAB) Conference and Expo. The 7th Annual CLAB Conference and Expo will take place on Oct. 14-15 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The 7th Annual Cannabis LAB Conference and Expo Presented by DAG

The 7th Annual CLAB Conference and Expo is expected to be a landmark event for Florida's Cannabis industry. The stakes are higher than ever this year as Florida voters prepare to decide on Amendment 3 in November, a crucial ballot measure that could legalize recreational Cannabis use across the state. With a 60% vote needed to pass, it is essential to garner support, spread awareness and highlight the transformative impact that legalizing Cannabis can have on Florida's economy, public health and social equity.

"We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 7th Annual CLAB Conference and Expo," said DAG's CEO Mark Gemignani. "Florida is poised to become one of the largest Cannabis markets in the country. This conference comes at a critical time for Florida's Cannabis industry, with 22 new licenses expected to be announced, and right before Florida's general election which includes a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. At the conference, participants will have the opportunity to hear from key leaders in the industry and have important conversations about the 'Yes on 3' initiative, the benefits and misconceptions of Cannabis legalization and more."

The conference will be a pivotal platform for advocacy and education. Bringing together Cannabis industry leaders, business executives, celebrities and politicians, the event offers a unique opportunity to make a compelling, unified statement about the benefits of Cannabis legalization. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share insights and strategize on how to amplify the "Yes on 3" message. The collective influence of these key stakeholders can significantly shape public opinion and demonstrate the broad, bipartisan support for this initiative.

Participants are invited to contribute to a historic effort to redefine Florida's Cannabis landscape. This event will highlight the potential economic benefits, such as job creation, increased tax revenues and the social and health advantages of a regulated Cannabis market. It will also provide a forum to address concerns and misconceptions about Cannabis, emphasizing the importance of a legal and controlled environment over the existing black market.

As Florida nears a possible significant policy shift, the 7th Annual CLAB Conference and Expo will be the catalyst for informed dialogue and decisive action, helping to ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for the state through the responsible legalization of Cannabis.

Gemignani continued, "DAG advocates for and supports the growth of Florida's Cannabis industry and believes in responsible and safe use of Cannabis. Having a more controlled product is good for consumer safety. It will also allow for more discoveries in health care, building our economy with a new industry. Florida's Cannabis industry has the potential to be more inclusive than other industries."

Mr. Trainwreck , a critically acclaimed artist known for showcasing at Red Dot during Art Basel Miami Beach and throughout New York City, has been selected to create signature artwork for the event. He plans to showcase a chosen collection of his artwork of iconic 3D pop collage paintings and sculptures at the upcoming 7th Annual CLAB Conference and Expo, turning the location into a special art display. Alongside his presentation, there will be a silent auction offering attendees a chance to purchase art from his renowned collection.

CLAB focuses on law, accounting, and business, aiming to bring corporate professionalism to the Cannabis sector. DAG's Director of Strategic Partnerships Todd Friedman is actively involved in CLAB, where he serves as an executive leadership committee member and the Miami Chair.

About DAG – The Grow Facility Company:

DAG is an industry leader in the planning, design and construction of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities for the indoor agriculture industry. DAG – The Grow Facility Company – takes a facility from concept to harvest, with its full suite of services of foundational planning, integrated grow systems, preconstruction services, construction, and commissioning. DAG's approach focuses on cost-effective solutions to assure long-term success for growers throughout North America. DAG is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. For more information, visit .

