Neurostar® Marks Two Years Of Transformative Impact With Neurostar University

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, proudly announces the two-year anniversary of NeuroStar University (NSU). This milestone will be celebrated with a special event held at the NSU training center in Charlotte, North Carolina, showcasing the profound impact of NSU's pioneering training programs on pioneering new standards in patient care and responsiveness.



"NeuroStar University is a key part of our ongoing commitment to supporting our healthcare providers. The skills they gain through this training directly enhance the care they deliver with NeuroStar's innovative therapy, making a real impact in the lives of people with treatment-resistant depression," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. "We're especially grateful for Martha's presence here today and her exceptional dedication and support to help tell the stories of people who have overcome depression. We look forward to building on the success of NSU for many years to come.”

The celebration will commence Tuesday, August 20, with a private book signing and meet-and-greet event featuring award-winning patient advocate Martha Rhodes, author of the book 3,000 Pulses Later. The following day, NSU will host a day of classes that begins with a featured fireside chat and Q&A between Martha Rhodes and NeuroStar CEO Keith Sullivan. This discussion will showcase the vital role NSU plays in elevating clinical training and enhancing the patient experience.

“I'm thrilled to be part of NeuroStar's journey and to see the difference they're making in mental health care,” said Martha Rhodes.“NeuroStar University's commitment to cutting-edge education and patient support is remarkable, and I'm eager to share my experiences and contribute to this important dialogue.”

Over the past two years, NSU has become a beacon of excellence for healthcare professionals seeking advanced TMS education, having trained over 678 NeuroStar providers. As the only program of its kind in the neurobehavioral space, NSU offers practices an unparalleled opportunity to analyze, enhance, and elevate their NeuroStar business through advanced clinical trainings and practice development. As a result, these attendees treat an average of 61% more patients compared to non-attendee counterparts, ensuring that more individuals in need receive potentially life-changing therapy.

