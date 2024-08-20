TYSON 2.0 Launches Boxing Glove Gummies In Colorado Cannabis Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Knockout Gummies cannabis edibles from Mike Tyson's brand now available through partnership with Seven Point Distributors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0 , the brand, led by legendary boxer, entrepreneur and advocate Mike Tyson, announced the launch of Mike's Knockout Gummies in Colorado. This new edible cannabis product line, featuring unique boxing glove-shaped gummies made with full spectrum rosin, is launching exclusively in Colorado through a partnership with Seven Point Distributors and is now available across the state.



Mike's Knockout Gummies represent TYSON 2.0's latest innovation in the cannabis edibles market and the boxing glove design serves as a fitting tribute to Tyson's legendary career in the ring. The new product line offers consumers an alternative to Mike Bites ; the brand's popular ear-shaped gummies, which are restricted due to their shape in certain markets. Mike's Knockout Gummies can be found at Jars Dispensaries, Cookies on Broadway, Provisions Dispensary, Golden Meds Dispensaries, Police and Thieves, Xclusive Cannabis Dispensaries, Elite Dispensaries, Best High Dispensaries, The Dispo, Rocky Farms Dispensary and other dispensaries across the state.

Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, commented on the new product: "We first delivered the Mike Bites ear shaped edibles, which took over the world. These Knockout Gummies represent another step in our mission to make plant-based wellness accessible to all. Whether it be through ears or gloves, I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans, and I think these gummies will pack a real punch in Colorado."

"Carma takes pride in bringing new products to market through our various brands, and we're thrilled to bring Mike's Knockout Gummies to Colorado first," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , parent company of TYSON 2.0. "Our goal is to deliver unique customer experiences through our product offerings. This launch demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ability to adapt to different market regulations while still delivering the high-quality cannabis experiences our customers expect from TYSON 2.0."

To celebrate the new product launch, and the highly anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight in November, Seven Points Distributors is hosting the TYSON 2.0 Knockout Giveaway Contest . For each purchase of TYSON 2.0 products at participating retailers through September 30, consumers will have the chance to win one of 10 incredible grand prizes, including: an authentic boxing glove signed by the legendary Mike Tyson, and other TYSON 2.0 cannabis pipes and products. With bi-weekly winners announced throughout the contest period, consumers can earn more entries for each additional purchase of TYSON 2.0 products after uploading their receipts to the contest portal on Seven Points website .

Meaghan Hutto, COO for Seven Point Distributors, shared her excitement about the game-changing collaboration: "We're absolutely thrilled to team up with TYSON 2.0 to bring Mike's Knockout Gummies to the Colorado scene. With a bold, innovative design and premium full spectrum rosin, this product is set to be a true knockout in the market!"

For more information about TYSON 2.0 and Mike's Knockout Gummies, please visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture. For more information visit .

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences. For more information visit .

