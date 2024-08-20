عربي


Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results


8/20/2024 8:46:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In relation to Landsbankinn's covered bond auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CBI 24 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 99.776.

The covered bond exchange offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 1,080m in the series LBANK CBI 24.

Settlement will take place on 26 August 2024.


