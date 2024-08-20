Airship AI Selected By The Department Of Defense For Brand Name Only Award Of Acropolis Enterprise Video And Data Management Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Base Year Plus Four Option Year Contract to Replace Existing Supporting Domestic and Global Investigative Operations Marks the Inaugural Deployment of Acropolis Ecosystem at the Department of Defense Level

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a base year plus four option year contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) for the Company's Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management and data management platform.



This brand name only selection by the agency marks the inaugural deployment of Airship AI's Acropolis ecosystem at the DoD level. This platform is designed to enable the agency to collect, distribute, and manage digital evidence with unparalleled effectiveness and efficiency on a global scale. By integrating various disparate data sources into a unified, highly secure enterprise management system, Airship AI streamlines and enhances the overall process.

“This initiative is part of our broader collaboration with various DoD agencies, including the Departments of the Navy, Army, and Air Force, where we've been working to build out our platform to support their investigative and physical surveillance needs,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI.“Several of these projects are anticipated to advance from the pilot phase to full acquisition in the coming quarters, as we continue to tailor our base security and law enforcement investigative solutions to DoD specific workflow requirements.”

“For this effort, the customer undertook thorough market research and concluded that the Airship AI Acropolis software platform was uniquely capable of enabling secure and effective collaboration among DoD and other federal agencies in joint investigative operations. We're excited to support the customer over the next five years and to work alongside them and their partnered federal law enforcement agencies continuing to expand the use of the Acropolis platform for video, audio, and metadata evidence collection and distribution.”

Airship AI's Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, directly to the cloud or through Airship AI's Outpost AI Edge Appliance. Built on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various radio and network backhauls back to the cloud.

To experience how Airship AI and its suite of enterprise video and data management solutions can help your organization solve your complex video and data management challenges, please email your request to ... .

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI's product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI's services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson/Larry Holub

MZ North America

949-491-8235

...