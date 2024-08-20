Sabio Group Charts Course To Net-Zero & Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sabio Group has today announced its ambitious commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

- Andy Roberts, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabio Group , the digital customer experience (CX) transformation services specialist, has today announced its ambitious commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.The pledge, made by CEO Andy Roberts, has been formally accepted by both the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), marking a significant milestone in Sabio's sustainability journey.The commitment underscores the company's dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with global efforts to combat climate change.By joining these initiatives, Sabio is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable business practices within the technology sector.Andy Roberts, CEO of Sabio, said:“Our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 is not just a target; it's a transformation.“As a company that helps businesses create exceptional customer experiences, we recognise our responsibility to ensuring those experiences don't come at a cost to our planet. This pledge is our promise to our clients, our employees, and future generations that we will conduct our business in harmony with the environment.”The acceptance of Sabio's commitment by both the SBTi and UNGC initiates a two-year period during which the company will develop and submit comprehensive short, medium and long-term objectives to reduce its carbon footprint. These plans will be subject to rigorous analysis, with Sabio required to report regularly on its progress.Mark Betts, Sabio's Chief Experience Officer and chair of the company's ESG Steering Group, added:“This commitment is a crucial step in our sustainability strategy.“We're excited about the positive impact this will have on our business, including our annual Ecovadis submission, which helps us to continuously improve our ESG activities and performance. This will further strengthen our position as a responsible corporate citizen.”The move towards net-zero emissions is expected to encompass various aspects of Sabio's operations, including:-Optimising energy efficiency, including within its global offices-Transitioning to renewable energy sources-Implementing sustainable travel policies-Developing eco-friendly product and service offerings-Engaging suppliers in sustainability initiatives-Fostering a culture of environmental awareness among employeesSabio's commitment extends beyond mere compliance with environmental standards. It represents a holistic approach to sustainability that will inform the company's strategic decisions, from product development to customer engagements.“As we embark on this journey, we invite our clients and partners to join us in setting ambitious environmental goals,” Andy continued.“The technology sector has a unique opportunity to lead the charge in sustainable innovation, and Sabio is proud of our commitment to this movement.”The company's participation in the SBTi and UNGC not only demonstrates its environmental commitment but also aligns Sabio with a global network of forward-thinking organisations dedicated to sustainable development and responsible business practices.Mark added:“As we work towards our net-zero goal, we will regularly update stakeholders on our progress, the challenges we face, and the achievements we've managed. The company views this commitment as an opportunity to drive positive change within our industry and beyond, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in the CX and contact centre solutions sector.”*****ends*****

